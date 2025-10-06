2027 general election is fast approaching, with concerns from Peter Obi's supporters about his presidential ambition

As the 2027 general election approaches, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election has been warned to jettison his 'no shishi' policy if he wants a glorious outing this time around.

The founder of the Nigeria Ministers Project and the Apostolic Discipleship Project, Chief Apostle Fidel Chimezie, dropped the warning in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent at her Umuoji country home, Idemili North local government area of Anambra state.

An Anambra prophetess says Obi has to change his 'no shishi' policy in order to compete with his peers. Photo: FB/PeterObi

Apostle Chimezie urges Obi to spend wisely

Chief Apostle Chimezie, who is also the Interim National Vice President, National Coalition of Apostles, Bishops, Archbishops, and Cardinals (NCABAC), held that the 'no shishi' policy and perception made negative mark in Obi's 2023 presidential outing; adding that what was declared as Obi's presidential result in 2023 wouldn't have been so, if he had deployed money to do the needful.

She said that Obi had money to spend to get what he wanted but decided to bank only on the support of the voting populace, ignoring other segments of the electoral process that required deployment of money.

"2027 general election is around the corner," she said.

"If Peter Obi should continue to preach his 'no shishi' policy, I'm sorry, he's going nowhere; because, even in the realm of the spirit, the highest bidder takes it. This is what the spirit of God is saying.

"Money was involved in Jesus' death and resurrection, because, the beautiful grave prepared by Joseph, where Jesus was burried, was prepared with money. Preparation for the Last Supper of Jesus and his Apostles was done with money; money was involved in the fish and bread Jesus used in feeding five thousand men. Money is involved in any form of salvation.

"So, if Peter Obi is serious that he wants to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians through the instrumentality of governance and leadership, he must play the game according to the rule of politics. When you go to Rome, do as Romans do. Obi has the capability and potential to win and be declared winner accordingly; but where he gets it wrong is on his unwillingness to deploy money where necessary to achieve result. He has to offer money to get there, when he gets there, he could then start the rebuilding process. Every level of politics and electioneering has its own peculiar procedure."

Peter Obi has been told until he is ready to match Tinubu on all fronts, his presidential dream will remain dream.

While saying that Nigeria and Nigerians know that Obi would do well if elected president, yet, she insisted that Obi has to do what is necessary to get there first.

"The people are not matured for the kind of pre-election policy Obi is preaching. Do you know that I travelled with my team to see Peter Obi. We lodged in a hotel for two days waiting for him. Do you know that Obi did not provide five naira pure water to entertain us? Yet, he later rescheduled the visit, which never took place. Nigerians are not yet matured for such disposition in politics. 2027 is fast approaching; Peter Obi has to offer shishi. He has to play the game as Nigerians want it now, so that he can get there; otherwise, he has no place there. They just bought us in 2023, and they're ready to do it again. Once we allow them do it again, we'll be held responsible for our decisions, and God will be there looking at us."

On the political platform Obi could use to drive his presidential ambition, the chief apostle noted that Obi possesses the grace to turn things around anywhere he goes. She said as long as Peter Obi is ready to do things according to the instruction of the Holy Spirit, the angels will be there to do the battle for him, and pull him through - no matter the platform.

She said:

"Obi's issue is not about platform - PDP, APC, LP, AA, ADC or whatever. It is about his disposition and willingness to obey. Obi has the grace; once he enters, things turn around to his own favour; but he has to obey the instruction by jettisoning his 'no shishi' policy this time around.

The cleric also advised Obi to make haste to reconcile with the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka. "Anything he wants, please, give him. It is well," she said.

Cleric says Nigerians not ready for idealism

On why Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared winner of the 2023 presidential election, she said, "Tinubu got it right at the spiritual realm - whether positive or negative. We have positive supernatural, and we have negative supernatural. God created Satan and gave him all the powers that he operates with. God also gave immense power to His begotten son, Jesus Christ. When a carrier of the negative supernatural enters, the demands that come with it will make the people suffer a lot. But when a carrier of the positive supernatural enters, the blessing and favour will accompany it.

"The height where Tinubu operates, only a genuine worshipper, who operates at the realm of the blood of Calvary, and is open and willing to sacrifice at the altar of the Almighty, doing all that the Holy Spirit instructs, can compete with him; because he has done so much on the other side. If Obi is doing one leg here, one leg there, it will not work for him.

"If Obi wants to follow the negative supernatural, he should understand that already, there are thousands of people out there who are ready to offer or sacrifice ten times whatever he wants to sacrifice. It is only a true believer who is ready to do the needed sacrifices - physically and spiritually, and who is ready to do the instructions of the spirit that can displace Tinubu in 2027 presidential election. Is Obi ready? If not, he should not even go there; otherwise, he shall be wasting his time."

Obi still loyal to Labour Party

