FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has scheduled the final Computer-Based Examination (CBT) for successful Superintendent Cadre applicants on Tuesday, 14th October 2025.

The exam will be held simultaneously across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

The NCS confirmed that candidates will write the exam in designated centres according to their states of origin. The centres for the six zones are as follows:

South West: Lagos and Osun

South East: Enugu and Abia

South South: Rivers and Edo

North Central: Abuja and Kwara

North East: Bauchi and Adamawa

North West: Kaduna and Sokoto

All successful applicants are required to access their examination details, including assigned centres, through the official Recruitment Update Portal using their National Identification Number (NIN) at https://updates.customs.gov.ng.

Applicants must print coloured examination slips for presentation at the venues.

The NCS emphasised that candidates must report strictly to their assigned examination centres as indicated on their slips. Failure to comply may lead to disqualification.

“Candidates must follow all instructions and ensure timely arrival at their designated centres. This stage is strictly for successful Superintendent Cadre applicants,” the Customs Service said in a statement.

The Customs Service also noted that additional information and specific instructions regarding the examination process will be communicated via the Recruitment Update Portal.

“Applicants are advised to regularly check the portal for updates to avoid missing important details,” the statement added.

Customs holds test for supretendent applicants

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has fixed Thursday, 2 October, as the date for the online recruitment test for shortlisted Superintendent Cadre applicants.

According to the notice, candidates will be screened in three batches, A, B, and C, and must strictly comply with their allocated dates and times to avoid disqualification.

“All shortlisted Superintendent Cadre candidates are required to log in with their National Identification Number (NIN) via https://updates.customs.gov.ng to check their Batch, Date, and Time,” the Service announced.

NCS advises junior cadre applicant to take pretest

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that shortlisted applicants for the Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres who are yet to take their pre-test must do so before 11:00 p.m. on Monday, 6th October 2025.

The pre-test, which commenced on Saturday, 4th October 2025, is designed to help candidates familiarise themselves with the online test platform ahead of the main recruitment examination.

The Nigerian customs via X noted that applicants are required to log in using their National Identification Number (NIN) via the NCS portal at https://updates.customs.gov.ng to access their individual test links.

