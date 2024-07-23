Labour Party Senator Ezenwo Onyewuchi, has announced his defection to the ruling APC in Imo state

Ezenwa Onyewuchi, the senator representing Imo East in the National Assembly and a member of the Labour Party (LP), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Imo lawmaker dumps LP, joins APC

Onyewuchi’s defection letter was read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday, July 23.

As reported by The Cable, Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo and chair of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), was in the chamber when the letter was read.

Recall that in 2022, Onyewuchi dumped the PDP and joined the Labour Party. He was the first Labour Party senator in the 9th Senate.

But on Tuesday, the Imo senator based his communication on Section 68(1g) of the constitution.

“This decision is due to the intractable division and crisis in the Labour Party that sponsored the earlier election into the Nigerian Senate,” his letter reads.

“The communication is therefore made pursuant to Section 68(1g) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“Imo state and the entirety of the south-east remain united under the leadership of our performing governor, his excellency, Hope Uzodimma.”

Akpabio directed the sergeant-at-arms to hand Onyewuchi a new seat on the aisle of the majority lawmakers.

Interestingly, Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page.

"Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi of the Labour Party, representing Imo East Senatorial District, has officially defected to our party, the APC and declared his support for President Tinubu."

The number of LP senators in the upper legislative chamber is now five.

