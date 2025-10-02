“How APC Chairman Died While Sharing N50,000 Donated by PDP Defectors”: Heartbroken Wife Narrates
- The wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Chairman has narrated how her husband died while sharing money
- The woman's husband, John Marcus, was the APC Ward 2 Chairman in Ukanafun local government area of Akwa Ibom state
- According to the widow, the tragic death of her husband happened during a meeting of only ward executives to receive PDP defectors
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Akwa Ibom state - The wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Chairman in Ukanafun local government area of Akwa Ibom State, said her husband, John Marcus, died while sharing N50,000 donated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defectors.
The widow said her husband, who was the APC chairman in Ukanafun Ward 2, died in June.
Mrs John said her husband fell off his seat while sharing N50,000 donated by PDP defectors.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
As reported by Premium Times, she stated that PDP members wanted to decamp to the APC that day and obtain their membership cards.
“I was at a place I went to until 3 p.m. and called his phone several times, but he didn’t pick up. After some time, I was called to come and I went there, but did not meet him alive. I asked his cousins and ward party members what happened, and they told me that the PDP defectors, before leaving, gave my husband N50,000 to share.”
He explained that as her husband was sharing the money, someone interrupted, telling him that he should include the youths.
“From there, another person broke a bottle at the place, and my husband asked him why he would do that without respecting the elders who were there, and the person apologised to my husband.
“My husband left the bottle breaker, went back, and continued sharing the money. I am told he had shared the money for two additional persons before falling off his seat. That is exactly how it happened, and nothing else."
'Why I dumped PDP for APC', Governor Eno explains
Recall that Governor Umo Eno opened up on the reason for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Akwa Ibom state governor cited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s track record of achievements
Governor Eno said the need to align Akwa Ibom state with the Centre to attract more Federal presence is another reason for joining the ruling APC.
Read more stories on APC:
- APC Administration: Jubilation as Tinubu Makes 3 New Appointments, Full List, Photos Emerge
- 2027 Election: 5 Things Tinubu, APC Need To Do To Retain Presidency
- 2027 Election: 4 Things ADC needs to do to unseat APC, Tinubu
Governor Eno threatens commissioners over defection plan
In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Governor Eno reportedly warned his commissioners and other political appointees to resign if they did not join him in his defection move to the APC.
The governor also expressed confidence that he will be in control of the PDP structure even after decamping to the APC.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.