“How APC Chairman Died While Sharing N50,000 Donated by PDP Defectors”: Heartbroken Wife Narrates
Politics

“How APC Chairman Died While Sharing N50,000 Donated by PDP Defectors”: Heartbroken Wife Narrates

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • The wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Chairman has narrated how her husband died while sharing money
  • The woman's husband, John Marcus, was the APC Ward 2 Chairman in Ukanafun local government area of Akwa Ibom state
  • According to the widow, the tragic death of her husband happened during a meeting of only ward executives to receive PDP defectors

Akwa Ibom state - The wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Chairman in Ukanafun local government area of Akwa Ibom State, said her husband, John Marcus, died while sharing N50,000 donated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defectors.

The widow said her husband, who was the APC chairman in Ukanafun Ward 2, died in June.

Wife opens up on how APC chairperson died while sharing N50,000 donated by PDP defectors in Akwa Ibom state
The heartbroken wife says her husband fell off his seat while sharing N50,000.
Source: Original

Mrs John said her husband fell off his seat while sharing N50,000 donated by PDP defectors.

As reported by Premium Times, she stated that PDP members wanted to decamp to the APC that day and obtain their membership cards.

“I was at a place I went to until 3 p.m. and called his phone several times, but he didn’t pick up. After some time, I was called to come and I went there, but did not meet him alive. I asked his cousins and ward party members what happened, and they told me that the PDP defectors, before leaving, gave my husband N50,000 to share.”

He explained that as her husband was sharing the money, someone interrupted, telling him that he should include the youths.

“From there, another person broke a bottle at the place, and my husband asked him why he would do that without respecting the elders who were there, and the person apologised to my husband.
“My husband left the bottle breaker, went back, and continued sharing the money. I am told he had shared the money for two additional persons before falling off his seat. That is exactly how it happened, and nothing else."

APC chairman dies while sharing N50,000 donated by PDP defectors
The wife of the APC chairman who died while sharing N50,000 donated by PDP defectors opens up. Photo credit: APC
Source: Twitter

'Why I dumped PDP for APC', Governor Eno explains

Recall that Governor Umo Eno opened up on the reason for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Akwa Ibom state governor cited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s track record of achievements

Governor Eno said the need to align Akwa Ibom state with the Centre to attract more Federal presence is another reason for joining the ruling APC.

Read more stories on APC:

Governor Eno threatens commissioners over defection plan

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Governor Eno reportedly warned his commissioners and other political appointees to resign if they did not join him in his defection move to the APC.

The governor also expressed confidence that he will be in control of the PDP structure even after decamping to the APC.

