President Bola Tinubu will not only be facing the major opposition parties he contested against in the 2023 elections, but with the addition of the ADC, in the next poll

The ADC has become the opposition's bride and was recently adopted as the political platform of the coalition movement ahead of the 2027 election

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar started the coalition movement, which eventually got the support of some opposition leaders, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has become the bride of the opposition leaders in their bid to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar started the movement, calling on opposition leaders to come together and form a coalition to sack President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate and Rotimi Amaechi, a former presidential aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), have joined the coalition, and they eventually adopted the ADC as their political platform ahead of the next general election.

However, as the party seeks to sack Tinubu in the 2027 election, there are three things it needs to do to achieve its aspirations. Below is the list of what ADC needs to do to sack Tinubu in 2027:

ADC needs unity

The newly adopted coalition party appeared to be divided into factions following its adoption. All the opposition leaders in the party have declared their interest in contesting the party's ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku, Obi and Amaechi have declared interest in becoming the ADC flagbearer, and this is obviously dividing the party ahead of the general election. No party goes into an election with a divided house and records a significant success. It happened to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election.

Fixing the zoning issue in ADC

The ADC also need to fix the zoning issue in the party so that it would not fall into the same dilemma that the PDP fell into in 2027 when it made its presidential ticket open and Atiku emerged as its presidential candidate. Unfortunately, the party never remain united.

Recently, the camp of Peter Obi pointed out the issue when the party directed its supporters to resign from their party and join the ADC for their full support.

The call for the southern presidency after the late President Muhammadu Buhari was the beginning of PDP's problem in the 2023 election when the party fielded Atiku, thus making the same mistake may jeopardise the chances of the party.

Luring Jonathan

The party should try to lure former President Goodluck Jonathan into its fold, considering the fact that he will only be contesting one term in office. Thus, Jonathan is the right candidate who can complete the eight-year tenure of the South, aside from President Tinubu at the moment.

However, while the northern bloc wants the former president to join the race, several southerners are of the view that Jonathan should remain a statesman, and Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, suggested that he should retire from active politics, in an interview with Legit.ng.

His statement reads:

"I don't think that running for the presidency is the next big thing he should do. I probably would even suggest that it would be better for him to be an elder statesman and quit active politics altogether."

Outline its objective

The ADC was yet to outline its objectives for Nigerians aside from the rhetoric of "Tinubu's government is bad". The party should go beyond talking about sacking Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election and tell Nigerians its plan.

There is a need for the party to tell Nigerians how it intends to tackle insecurity, the economy and other challenges, considering the fact that many of its leaders were the ones in power when all these problems got to their peak before the APC took over from the PDP.

