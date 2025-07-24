President Tinubu and APC governors reportedly agreed on Professor Nentawe Yilwatda as consensus replacement for Ganduje

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reportedly agreed on Professor Nentawe Yilwatda as the consensus candidate.

Yilwatda will be replacing Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the party’s national chairman who suddenly resigned recently.

Sources who spoke with Premium Times disclosed that the decision was finalised during a late-night meeting in Abuja.

The move, however, will bring an end to days of speculation over who would take over from Ganduje, who resigned last week citing health concerns.

A meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC), scheduled for later today, is expected to officially ratify Yilwatda’s appointment.

Who is Professor Nentawe Yilwatda?

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, 56, is the current Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and a former university lecturer and electoral commissioner.

He hails from Plateau state and was the APC’s gubernatorial candidate in the state during the 2023 general elections.

His emergence as party chairman aligns with the APC’s zoning arrangement, which allots the position to the North-Central geopolitical zone, including Benue, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau states.

As reported by PRemium Times, a senior APC official said:

“He is young, suave, well-educated, and doesn’t carry the usual political baggage. We believe he can give the party a new face and restore credibility ahead of future elections.”

APC: Christian identity seen as key to balancing ticket

Several party insiders say Yilwatda’s Christian background played a role in his selection.

With both the President and Vice President being Muslims, APC leaders reportedly believe appointing a Christian as chairman would signal inclusivity and help broaden the party’s appeal.

“It’s about political balance. We need to send a message of national unity and religious harmony, Yilwatda helps us do that," another source said.

Nentawe Yilwatda: From academia to national politics

Before entering partisan politics, Yilwatda was an engineering lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi. Between 2017 and 2021, he served as a Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), overseeing elections in Benue, Anambra, Osun, Rivers, and Cross River states.

He resigned from INEC in December 2021 to contest the governorship election in Plateau State under the APC. Although he was unsuccessful, losing to the PDP candidate, he was later appointed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs by President Tinubu.

APC hopes for stability under new leadership

Yilwatda’s selection is seen as a strategic move to reposition the APC amid growing concerns over internal wrangling and leadership instability, Vanguard reported.

“We’re hopeful that under his leadership, the APC can consolidate, rebuild public trust, and strengthen its base ahead of 2027,” a top party chieftain remarked.

The NEC’s ratification of Yilwatda’s appointment is expected to be a formality, marking a new chapter in the leadership of Nigeria’s ruling party.

APC changes venue of NEC meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ruling APC announced a change in the venue for its 14th NEC meeting, which was earlier scheduled to be held at its national secretariat, Buhari House, to the presidential villa.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, in a statement, cited logistical reasons for the change of venue for the meeting, which would be held on Thursday, July 24.

