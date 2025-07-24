2027 Election: Has Yobe Gov Mai Mala Buni Defected to ADC? Aide Breaks Silence
Damaturu, Yobe state – The Yobe State Government has strongly refuted claims that Governor Mai Mala Buni is planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the rumour as baseless and misleading.
Speaking on Wednesday, July 23, in Damaturu, Mamman Mohammed, the Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, dismissed the allegations as false and previously debunked.
Alleged defection: Aide says rumour is ‘a wild dream’
Mohammed, who spoke in an interview with Punch, said:
“It’s a wild dream of the author. Someone had earlier speculated this and it was debunked. It’s an empty speculation," he said.
He insisted that Governor Buni remains a loyal member of the APC and has no intention of abandoning the party under which he has served two successful terms.
Buni is a committed APC loyalist, says aide
Highlighting the governor’s longstanding commitment to the ruling party, Mohammed stated that Buni would be “the last person” to leave the APC, given his political background and role in strengthening the party both within Yobe state and at the national level.
“Governor Buni is a two-term governor under the APC. People should be mindful of the kind of rumours they spread, especially when it involves credible and loyal party members like him,” he said.
While Mohammed did not directly attribute the rumour to any political rival, he cautioned that false reports could undermine public trust and stir unnecessary political tension, Vanguard reported.
As speculation continues to swirl, the Yobe state Government’s response is a clear attempt to reinforce Buni’s commitment to the APC and put to rest any notions of a looming defection.
Asihatu Binani finally dumps APC
Previously, Legit.ng reported that senator Aishatu Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, has officially parted ways with the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring her defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Binani, the APC’s 2023 governorship candidate in the state and former senator representing Adamawa Central, confirmed the move over the weekend in Yola.
According to her media aide, Maulud Usman, the decision was made in the presence of her loyal allies and supporters.
