Former President Muhammadu Buhari has died at 82 in a London clinic after a prolonged illness, with his family confirming the news on Sunday, July 13

Nigerians are calling on President Tinubu to declare a public holiday to honour Buhari’s legacy, describing him as a man of discipline and national service

Citizens on social media are marking 13 July as a symbolic day of remembrance and urging the government to officially recognise it in Buhari’s honour

Nigeria is awash in grief following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former President passed away at the age of 82 in a London clinic after a prolonged illness.

Buhari's Death: Tinubu Asked To Declare Public Holiday

Source: Twitter

His family confirmed his passing in a statement released on Sunday, July 13.

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin,” said Garba Shehu, a former presidential aide and family spokesperson.

Nigerians urge President Tinubu to honour Buhari

As tributes continue to pour in from across the country, many Nigerians have taken to social media to urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a national public holiday in Buhari’s honour.

On X (formerly Twitter), users called for a day of collective mourning, reflection, and prayer, saying the former president's contributions to national development deserved more than messages of condolence.

One user, @EmmaAdeagbo, wrote:

"Nigerians are grieving. We need a public holiday to process the death of such a great man. Mr President, do the right thing now!"

Another user, @Ahmedumar___, added:

"President Muhammadu Buhari was one of Nigeria’s best – a man of discipline, integrity, and sacrifice. He deserves more than condolences. He deserves a national public holiday in his honour. Let all Nigerians, Muslims and Christians, pray for him. May Allah grant him Aljannah."

Nigerians mark July 13 July as symbolic

In the same spirit, many have begun to mark 13th July, the date of Buhari’s death, as a day of remembrance.

Some believe it should be immortalised as a national day of reflection.

@Beenbasheer posted:

"Mark the date, 13th July 2025 is now a public holiday in Nigeria. A tribute to a true hero. History will never forget,"

Meanwhile, @FreddyOfNaija appealed to authorities directly:

"I urge the Ministry of Interior to declare Monday and Tuesday public holidays for us to mourn this devastating loss as a nation."

As of Sunday evening, the federal government has yet to announce any official public holiday or funeral arrangements. However, flags are expected to fly at half-mast nationwide in the coming days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng