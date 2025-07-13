Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s last official statement paid tribute to the late business icon Aminu Dantata, praising his philanthropy and vision

Buhari described Dantata as a humble billionaire whose leadership and mentoring shaped generations of entrepreneurs across West Africa

The message, signed by Garba Shehu weeks before Buhari’s death, now stands as his final public reflection on service, legacy and national values

Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari’s final public message before his passing was a heartfelt tribute to the late business magnate and philanthropist, Aminu Dantata.

In the statement issued on 28 June 2025, Buhari praised Dantata’s lifelong commitment to philanthropy, entrepreneurship and service to humanity.

Buhari dies in a UK hospital, reportedly of blood cancer.

Source: Twitter

Describing Dantata as a “visionary leader” and “humble billionaire,” Buhari noted that his contributions to Islamic education, health care, business and rural development left a mark not only in Nigeria but across West Africa.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of leadership in business and philanthropy and an unmatched record in mentoring and nurturing generations of entrepreneurs,” Buhari wrote.

Buhari also reflected on the long and stable leadership Dantata provided to one of Nigeria’s oldest and most respected business families, observing that many of those mentored by him have themselves become philanthropists and mentors to others.

“His philanthropic contributions impacted millions of people across West Africa,” the former president added.

Buhari praised late northern businessman

In the message, Buhari expressed personal respect and fondness, stating, “I will always cherish my interactions with him.”

His words extended beyond the family, offering prayers for the Kano Emirate Council, the government and the people of Kano State who, he said, shared in the loss of a man who meant so much to them.

“May Allah grant fortitude and strength to the members of the Dantata and Dangote families, the Kano Emirate Council, the government and people of the state and the country to whom the late Aminu Dantata meant a lot,” Buhari concluded, before praying, “May Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.”

The statement, signed by Buhari’s longtime spokesman Garba Shehu, now stands as the last official public message from the former leader who died weeks later in London.

Beyond its immediate purpose, it reflects Buhari’s enduring respect for figures whose work went beyond business to touch countless lives.

Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023 and previously as military head of state in the 1980s, is remembered for his direct style and his consistent call for service and integrity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng