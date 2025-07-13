Prominent cleric Pastor Ezekiel has issued a stark prophecy warning of nationwide bloodshed following the 2027 election

According to the pastor, both 2028 and 2032 may be marked by unrest regardless of political stability, as spiritual forces seek disruption

His message has prompted widespread debate over the role of prophecy in Kenya’s political future and the emergence of visionary leadership

In a recently delivered prophecy that has stirred reactions across Kenya’s spiritual and political landscape, prominent cleric Pastor Ezekiel released a grim forecast regarding the country’s future following the 2027 general election.

Speaking during a sermon, the pastor warned of possible bloodshed in both 2028 and 2032, regardless of post-election conflict or peace.

Prophetic warning sparks debate ahead of 2028

Pastor Ezekiel stated, “Now in 2028 after election, whether there is fight or there is no fight, the devil will look for a way for a bloodshed. Mark this my word down. Also in 2032, whether you fight or not, the devil will look for a way for a bloodshed.”

He continued, “In simple terms, nobody comes to power without bloodshed. Your children have to die until a wise david comes forward. A true prophet must say something before it happens and wait for its time.”

His comments have reignited conversations around the intersection of faith and politics, particularly the influence of prophecy on national consciousness during election cycles.

Spiritual insight or political foreshadowing

The prophecy, delivered with urgency and conviction, did not specify political parties or candidates but suggested a broader spiritual struggle underlying electoral transitions.

Observers have noted the metaphorical reference to “a wise david,” interpreting it as a call for visionary leadership to emerge in the face of turmoil.

Religious followers and political commentators alike are debating the implications of the prophecy, with some urging reflection and national prayer, while others have expressed concern over the potential psychological impact such messages might have on public discourse and civic engagement.

As the country approaches the 2027 elections, Pastor Ezekiel’s prophecy is likely to remain a focal point in discussions on governance, spirituality.

