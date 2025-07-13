The Anglican Church of Nigeria has barred politicians and officials from speaking at the pulpit to protect its worship spaces from political influence

The move follows public outrage after Minister Nyesom Wike made partisan remarks against Peter Obi during a thanksgiving service in Abuja

Church leadership says the guidelines will keep services focused on faith and unity rather than party politics or divisive speeches

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has introduced strict new rules to prevent politicians and government officials from turning church platforms into political arenas.

The decision comes in response to backlash over recent remarks made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, during a thanksgiving service at St James’ Anglican Church in Asokoro, Abuja.

Wike had attended the service to celebrate completed infrastructure projects but used the occasion to launch attacks on the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, declaring that he would ‘never be president’ and criticising the church’s stance during the last general election.

His comments, which also included strong opinions about Nigeria’s state before President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stirred widespread criticism and renewed debate on the intersection of faith and politics.

Anglican bans politicians speaking during service

Reacting to the controversy, the church, through a memo signed by its primate, Henry Ndukuba, announced guidelines agreed upon at a recent episcopal consultation held in the Diocese of Nike, Enugu State.

The directive aims to preserve the sanctity of Christian worship and ensure that church gatherings remain spaces for spiritual reflection rather than political contestation.

Under the new measures, politicians and public officials are barred from delivering speeches from the pulpit, which is consecrated for the reading of scripture.

The memo, circulated to all parishes, also requires that any guest invited to address the congregation must first consult with church leadership to agree on the nature of their remarks.

Ndubuka demands neutrality from church leaders

Church leaders have been advised to remain neutral and avoid making comments that could be viewed as supporting or criticising any political figure or party.

In addition, clergy and officials have been warned against praising visiting dignitaries in ways that might be perceived as partisan or that could undermine the church’s impartiality.

Ndukuba, while stressing the importance of welcoming all members of society, including those in positions of authority, made it clear that the church must not be used as a tool for political messaging.

“While affirming its role as a moral compass in society and its responsibility to engage with government authorities on issues affecting the faithful, the church insists that its primary mandate remains spiritual,” he stated.

He further described the church’s calling as one of being “the light of the world and the salt of the earth,” supporting the nation through prayer and guiding leaders without aligning itself with political interests.

The move, according to the church, seeks to protect the unity of its congregations and ensure that the house of God remains above the fray of partisan politics.

