Godwin Obaseki, the immediate past governor of Edo, expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s judgment affirming Senator Monday Okpebholo as the duly-elected governor of Edo state

In the same vein, Asue Ighodalo, the PDP candidate in the September 2024 governorship election in Edo, said he feels a deep sense of betrayal in the Supreme Court judgment delivered

The Supreme Court on Thursday, July 10, dismissed the appeal filed by Ighodalo and his party, the PDP, challenging the election of Edo state governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Okpebholo

Benin City, Edo state - Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 2024 governorship election in Edo state, has alleged treachery in the Supreme Court judgment delivered on Thursday, July 10.

‎Legit.ng reports that Ighodalo, in his reaction to the apex court's verdict, on Thursday, July 10, said although he accepted the finality of the judgment, “I do not and cannot pretend that what was delivered amounts to justice.”

Messrs Ighodalo and Obaseki not happy with Supreme Court's judgment. Photo credits: @Aighodalo, @GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

‎He spoke in a statement he personally and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to him, he feels "a deep sense of betrayal".

His statement partly reads:

‎”My dear people of Edo state, today, the Supreme Court has ruled.

‎”What happened in the September 2024 governorship election was not a contest. It was a robbery. Coordinated. Deliberate. And now, tragically validated by the highest court in the land.‎

‎”While I will not and can not obstruct any judicial pronouncement, no matter how flawed, I must never fear to speak truth to power."

Edo judgement: 'We strongly disagree' - Obaseki

Similarly, Godwin Obaseki, Governor Monday Okpebholo's predecessor, revealed his disappointment with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

In a statement released on his known X page, Obaseki expressed gratitude to the people of Edo state and Nigerians 'for their support'.

He stated that Ighodalo, the candidate of his party in the 2024 election, along with his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, were the true winners of the governorship poll.

Former Governor Obaseki reacts to Supreme Court's final verdict on Edo election 2024. Photo credit: @GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

Obaseki said:

"Although we strongly disagree with the decision of the Supreme Court, as adherents to the rule of law, we are bound by their verdict."

He added:

“I encourage our people to keep hope alive as we persist in the struggle to redeem our fatherland."

