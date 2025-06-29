The PDP Unity and Progressive Vanguard has cautioned Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to restrain Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, warning that his actions could destabilise the House of Representatives

The group accused Ugochinyere of pursuing a personal vendetta masked as party activism and attempting to replicate the crisis seen in Rivers state within the National Assembly

They urged PDP lawmakers to stay focused on legislative duties and resist being dragged into factional disputes

Abuja, FCT - The PDP Unity and Progressive Vanguard, a political watchdog within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has cautioned Speaker Tajudeen Abbas against tolerating what it described as “the dangerous antics” of Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

According to the group, Ugochinyere's actions could destabilise the House of Representatives if left unchecked.

In a statement signed by its president, Barrister Larry Onyeke, and national secretary, Grace Agbo, the group warned that Ugochinyere’s comments and conduct in the wake of Hon. Fred Agbedi’s emergence as PDP caucus leader in the House were part of a broader pattern of political sabotage with dangerous implications for national legislative stability.

“Speaker Abbas must be vigilant. The House of Representatives cannot afford to become a battleground for the personal grudges and factional ambitions of one man,” the group stated.

“What we are witnessing is not merely intra-party disagreement. It is a deliberate campaign to delegitimise established leadership structures and plunge the House into needless crisis at a time when Nigerians are looking to the National Assembly for leadership and direction.”

Agbedi’s election: PDP group calls for caution

The group rejected Ugochinyere’s attempt to portray Agbedi’s election as a “revolution,” warning that such framing was misleading and calculated to erode internal party cohesion.

It also defended Hon. Kingsley Chinda, the current minority leader, who came under attack in Ugochinyere’s statement following the caucus vote.

“Hon. Chinda is a respected parliamentarian who has led the minority caucus with distinction, navigating difficult terrain with maturity and skill. To reduce his leadership to ‘acting a script’ is both defamatory and unserious. We challenge Ugochinyere to produce any evidence of wrongdoing rather than hiding behind press statements,” the statement added.

The group noted that Ugochinyere’s public remarks carried the tone of a proxy battle on behalf of forces external to the PDP, alleging that the lawmaker had long-standing ties to disruptive power centres that seek to fracture the opposition from within.

“It is on record that this lawmaker was gifted a committee chairmanship in the downstream petroleum sector — a key oversight role — yet has spent more time in Abuja political salons than performing his legislative duties,” the group said.

While acknowledging the right of all members of the House to express dissent and engage in internal party debate, the group argued that Ugochinyere had crossed the line of responsible engagement and was veering into conduct unbecoming of a legislator.

“This is not about disagreement, but about conduct that undermines the very institution he swore to serve. The Speaker must not sit back and watch the House of Representatives become hostage to a campaign of innuendo, insult, and incitement,” the statement said.

Rivers crisis: PDP group highlights Ugochinyere’s role

The group further called attention to Ugochinyere’s controversial role in the Rivers state political crisis, describing him as one of the “chief amplifiers of toxic narratives” that contributed to the breakdown of constitutional order in the state.

“We have not forgotten how this same lawmaker inserted himself into the Rivers crisis, trading inflammatory statements and fanning the embers of conflict — all under the guise of protecting democracy,” the statement said.

“That crisis eventually degenerated to the point where the federal government had to step in with emergency measures. We cannot allow the same script to play out in the National Assembly.”

The PDP Unity and Progressive Vanguard accused Ugochinyere of trying to replicate the chaos in Rivers state on the floor of the House, calling on Speaker Abbas to act before further damage is done.

“If the Speaker fails to rein in this lawmaker, he risks allowing the House to be dragged into personalised vendettas that have nothing to do with legislative service or the well-being of Nigerians. Speaker Abbas must rise to the moment and show leadership by putting a stop to these antics before the damage becomes irreparable," the group warned.

They also urged PDP members within the National Assembly to remain focused on legislative duties and avoid being drawn into intra-party squabbles fuelled by self-interest.

“We must not allow a few loud voices to hijack the caucus or dictate its agenda. The PDP is bigger than any one person, and the House must reflect that strength, not weakness,” the statement concluded.

PDP group exposes politician behind Fubara's defiance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a youth faction within the PDP, known as the Coalition of PDP Youth Defenders (CPYD), criticised Ugochinyere for allegedly misleading Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state and aggravating tensions within the party both regionally and nationally.

According to the group, Ugochinyere’s statements and actions have not only worsened the PDP’s internal disputes but also played a significant role in the political collapse in Rivers, culminating in President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Fubara and his deputy.

The state is now under the control of a sole administrator, tasked with restoring calm and governance.

