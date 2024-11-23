Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni has announced the approval of ₦70,000 minimum wage for workers in the state

The minimum wage approval came into existence following the recommendation by the committee set up by the government to recommend a new wage structure

Mamman Mohammed, the governor's spokesperson, said the move by the governor was to ensure improvement in the workers' welfare

This development comes after a minimum wage committee set up by the state government recommended the new wage structure. The committee's recommendation was based on the need to ensure a smooth transition from the existing salary structure to the new minimum wage.

According to Mamman Mohammed, the governor's spokesperson, the approval is a significant step towards improving the welfare of civil servants in the state. The reconciliation process, which is almost complete, will facilitate the quick enrollment of local government employees into the new minimum wage salary structure.

Yobe government addresses minimum wage

The Yobe State Government has been working to address the issue of minimum wage for its civil servants. The government had previously approved a ₦30,000 minimum wage for civil servants. However, with the current approval, the state government has demonstrated its commitment to improving the living standards of its workers.

Governor Buni's approval is expected to positively impact the state's civil servants, who will see a significant increase in their salaries. The government is also expecting the civil servants to reciprocate the gesture by delivering effective and efficient service to the people of Yobe State.

The implementation of the new minimum wage is a welcome development for the people of Yobe State, particularly the civil servants who will benefit directly from the increase. As the state government continues to work towards improving the welfare of its workers, the state is expected to witness improved service delivery and overall development.

