Yusuf Ali, popularly known as Raba Gardama, has declared his intention to contest the Kaduna South federal constituency seat under the APC in the 2027 elections

However, his ambition could cause some political intrigues as the incumbent, Hussaini Kero, may defect to the APC

According to political analysts, the unfolding drama in Kaduna South could significantly shape party alignments ahead of the 2027 elections

Kaduna - Yusuf Ali, popularly known as Raba Gardama, has declared interest in contesting the Kaduna South federal constituency seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ali’s ambition, however, may face a twist, as there are strong indications that Hussaini Kero, the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency, is planning to defect to the APC.

As Yusuf Alic declared interest in contesting the Kaduna South federal constituency seat under the APC, Hussaini Kero, the incumbent lawmaker, is also mulling joining the ruling party.

Source: UGC

2027: Kero's moves creating ripples

Multiple sources within the ruling party said Kero’s possible entry into the APC is already creating ripples in local political circles.

“If Kero joins the APC, Yusuf Ali is likely to move to the PDP,” a party insider said.

Ali is believed to have close ties with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in the state, especially with the party chairman.

The Kaduna South PDP chairman once served as Yusuf Ali’s campaign secretary, a connection that political observers say gives him leverage should he cross over.

Analysts say the next few weeks will be decisive, as the political manoeuvring may shape party alignments ahead of the elections.

“Yusuf Ali is watching Kero’s body language closely,” another source familiar with the situation said.

“If the defection happens, he won’t hesitate to jump ship. He has the grassroots on both sides,” he added.

Kaduna South is expected to be a fierce battleground in the upcoming 2027 polls, with both the APC and PDP preparing for what insiders describe as a “make-or-break contest.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng