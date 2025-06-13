Former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, has commended Senator Henry Seriake Dickson

Frank hailed Senator Dick for lambasting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for being silent about the state of emergency rule in Rivers state

According to Frank, posterity will remember Dickson for condemning President Tinubu’s anti-democratic actions

FCT, Abuja - Senator Henry Seriake Dickson who represents Bayelsa West has been commended for condemning President Bola Tinubu’s anti-democratic actions.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, said Dickson spoke the truth to power.

The PDP lawmaker slammed Tinubu for not mentioning the state of emergency he imposed on Rivers State and the arbitrary suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and all members of the State House of Assembly for six months.

The former Bayelsa state governor stated this while addressing the press at the National Assembly after Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Frank described Dickson as a hero and a present-day defender who courageously opposed the democratic aberration imposed on Rivers State by Tinubu.

The ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East made this known in a statement issued on Friday, June 13, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

The former APC chieftain commended Dickson for pointing out the irony in the Democracy Day celebration with fanfare by the executive and legislature while a state in the country is under military rule.

"Senator Dickson played the role of a true opposition by speaking the minds of ordinary Nigerians. He did not just make me proud as a citizen of Nigeria, he has made me proud as an Ijaw son.

"He has made me proud as a Bayelsan. He has made me proud as a Niger Delta son and he has made the entire country proud by speaking truth to power against those destroying our democracy and the country.

“He spoke the truth at a time when so many politicians cutting across party divides in Nigeria have become political cowards and sycophants, he came out boldly to speak the truth.”

Frank alleged that the APC and Tinubu’s Government don't believe in democracy and the rule of law.

According to Frank, the Tinubu-led APC government believes in impunity, dictatorship, and a one-party state.

“What Dickson has done is akin to what lawmakers often do in foreign countries where democracy is being practiced like the United States and the United Kingdom and even South Africa where you see lawmakers confronting the president with the truth and expectation of the people.

“It might look like he is alone, but we want to let him know that the Nigerian masses are with him."

Tinubu told to reinstate Fubara as Rivers governor

Recall that Bode George, a PDP chieftain appealed to President Tinubu to forgive Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers.

In an open letter addressed to Tinubu, George said since the president recently forgave Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, the same gesture should be extended to Fubara.

George, a former PDP deputy national chairman (southwest), said President Tinubu should reinstate Fubara to honour the memory of the June 12 struggles.

June 12: Fubara speaks on Rivers political crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fubara acknowledged the recent political turbulence in the oil-rich state.

Fubara said democracy must be actively protected and nurtured to remain strong and meaningful in the country.

According to Fubara, the democratic experience in Rivers state has come with both victories and challenges.

