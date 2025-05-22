President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken action following the nullification of the Rivers state budget for 2025 by the Supreme Court

Tinubu sent a budget proposal of N1.48 trillion to the National Assembly on Thursday, May 22, 2025

The President appealed to members of the National Assembly to urgently pass the budget for the good of Rivers state and its people

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has transmitted a budget proposal of N1.48 trillion for the Rivers state government to the National Assembly.

Tinubu sent the budget for consideration and passage on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, Tinubu said the budget proposal became necessary as a result of the Supreme Court judgement nullifying 2025 budget presented by suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The President added that Rivers state is also currently under emergency rule.

According to the 2025 Rivers budget, ₦324bn will be expended on infrastructure, ₦166bn on health, ₦75.6bn on education and ₦31.4bn on agriculture.

President Tinubu explained that agriculture is expected to generate about 6,000 jobs by the provisions of the budget.

He appealed to federal lawmakers to urgently pass the budget for the good of the state and its people.

According to Channels Television, the Senate referred the bill to its Ad-hoc Committee on Emergency Rule, with instructions to review the proposal and report back to the chamber as soon as possible.

The President also wrote to the House Representatives to approve the Rivers State budget, reminding the House of the Supreme Court judgement that nullified Fubara's budget.

