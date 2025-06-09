Lagos lawmaker Temitope Adewale has commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for improving Nigeria’s economy and reducing poverty

Following a visit to the president, Adewale said the administration has delivered infrastructure projects nationwide and increased state allocations regardless of party affiliation

The lawmaker described Tinubu as humble and results-driven, noting that the current government is attracting growing support, even from the opposition

Lagos, Nigeria - A Lagos state lawmaker, Temitope Adewale, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its efforts to reduce poverty and stabilise Nigeria’s economy, saying recent data shows the country is on a path of steady growth.

Adewale, who represents Ifako-Ijaiye I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the remarks on Monday, June 9, in a statement released by his media office following a private visit to the president.

Describing the meeting as “a son’s visit to his father,” Adewale commended the president’s “humility and simplicity,” saying the administration deserved praise for its strides in economic and social rejuvenation under the “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Positive economic trends recorded under Tinubu - Adewale

“The nation is improving rapidly in terms of economic, social, financial, and infrastructural rejuvenations,” Adewale said.

“For the first time in many years, we now have refineries that are refining fuel for local consumption.”

He noted that the naira has remained relatively stable over the last two years, a departure from previous volatility in the foreign exchange market, and said the government is addressing the economic leakages that previously weakened national finances.

Adewale highlights Tinubu's infrastructure development

Adewale said the administration has undertaken development projects across all 36 states, aimed at improving the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

"The governors, irrespective of party lines, now enjoy better allocations from the centre. Now, you can understand why those in the opposition are pushing closer to the President and finding our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) more attractive," he said.

The lawmaker also pointed to President Tinubu’s recent announcement of new incentives to promote technical education as evidence of a broader development focus.

Adewale compared the current economic trajectory to that of the previous administration, citing a sharp drop in foreign direct investment from $2.2 billion in 2014 to $470 million in 2022, along with rising debt servicing costs that nearly wiped out government revenue.

“President Tinubu is poised to meet the yearnings of the citizens,” he added, suggesting the government’s performance is attracting support from opposition parties.

Tinubu forgives Lagos governor Sanwo-Olu

In another report, President Tinubu on Sunday, June 8, declared that he had forgiven Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state.

The president said he was no longer angry with the Lagos state governor, declaring, “It’s all over now; all is forgiven.”

His remark followed a closed-door meeting with members of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), who had come to plead on behalf of the governor and others perceived to have fallen out of favour with Tinubu.

