Akwa Ibom State Governor Breaks Silence After Viral Video About Sacrifice

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, dismissed a viral video suggesting family discord, reaffirming his family's unity and urging the public to respect his late wife’s memory

He criticized detractors for spreading misleading narratives, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to governance and the ARISE Agenda

Speaking at Nsima Ekere’s 60th birthday event, Eno questioned the timing of the video's resurfacing and stressed his focus on serving the people of Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, reacted to a widely circulated video allegedly released by a family member regarding the passing of his wife.

He assured the public that his family remained united despite the speculation.

Dismissed allegations of family discord

Eno refuted claims of division, attributing the video’s emergence to political distractions.

He stated that such insinuations and character assassinations would not deter him from implementing the ARISE Agenda and fulfilling his social contract with the people of Akwa Ibom.

Spoke during Nsima Ekere’s birthday celebration

The governor made his position clear while addressing Government House correspondents upon his arrival at Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, where he attended the 60th birthday celebration of former Deputy Governor, Obong Nsima Ekere.

Questioned timing of the video’s resurfacing

Speaking on the video, Eno expressed concern over its sudden reappearance. “The event we are talking about happened immediately after my wife passed on, and that was last year.

So why is it surfacing and trending now? Why is it on the eve of the second anniversary, when we are celebrating the milestones we have achieved?” he asked.

Affirmed his family’s unity

In a bid to dispel rumours, the governor pointed to his family members’ presence at the event. “My family is intact. You can see that Jane herself is here; that’s Helen and her husband. So, we have a good family,” he stated.

Recognising the emotional toll of loss, Eno urged the public to be considerate. “All I can appeal to the public is that it should not bring back sad memories. It is enough that I have lost my wife, and I pray that they allow her peaceful soul to rest in peace,” he said.

Reaffirmed his focus on governance

Eno reiterated his commitment to serving Akwa Ibom residents despite the distractions. “I cannot be distracted. I remain focused, and I will continue to serve the people of Akwa Ibom,” he affirmed.

The governor sent a stern message to those propagating the claims. “I do not wish what happened to me on anyone. So, to those spreading these rumours, if that is what they wish for themselves, I wish them luck,” he remarked.

Amidst the ongoing discussions, Eno took a moment to congratulate former Deputy Governor Nsima Ekere on his birthday. He prayed for continued strength, wisdom, good health, and longevity for him in his contributions to the development of the State and Nation.

