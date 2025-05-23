EFCC Reacts as Atiku's Camp Claims Agency's Boss Held Secret Meeting With Unnamed Governor
- The EFCC has opened up after Paul Ibe, spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, made a strong allegation against the anti-graft agency chairman
- Ibe, on Thursday, May 22, alleged that EFCC boss Ola Olukoyede held a secret meeting with an unnamed politician
- According to Ibe, the ruling party is using EFCC and Olukoyede to pressure past governors and current governors to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Friday, May 23, said it is "outraged" by the "unfounded claims" of Paul Ibe, spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President.
Legit.ng reports that Ibe had alleged that Ola Olukoyede, EFCC chairman, held a secret meeting with an unnamed politician.
Ibe, who was a guest on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' on Thursday, May 22, 2025, bared his mind on issues relating to opposition politics and defections.
However, the Nigerian anti-graft agency stated that Ibe's allegations of Olukoyede and Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the solicitor-general of the federation’s alleged meeting with an unnamed governor 48 hours before his defection to the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) "are patently fabricated and in bad taste".
The EFCC said Olukoyede has stressed at several fora that he is apolitical and the agency is "totally wired against partisan tendencies."
The EFCC, therefore, asked Nigerians to disregard the alleged meeting with the unnamed governor "as it only exists in the imagination of Ibe."
EFCC: Court reserves ruling on Fayose’s submission
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal high court in Lagos reserved ruling on the no-case submission filed by Ayodele Fayose, a prominent former governor of Ekiti state.
The court took action in Fayose's trial over alleged money laundering and theft totalling N6.9 billion.
At the latest trial, the judge reserved his decision (on the no-case submission by Fayose) after hearing arguments from Kanu Agabi (SAN), counsel to Fayose (first defendant); Olalekan Ojo (SAN), representing the second defendant (Spotless Investment Limited) and Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), the EFCC's lawyer.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.