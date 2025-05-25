The Federal Government has said it has not started selling the forfeited 753-unit housing estate by the embattled former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

Badamasi Haiba, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, said scammers have been asking Nigerians to pay N500,000 expression of interest form that does not exist

The property was recently handed over to the ministry by the EFCC following President Bola Tinubu's directive

The federal government, through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, has warned Nigerians to be cautious of fraudulent activities over the recent handing over of the 753-unit housing estate reportedly forfeited by the embattled former Central Bank Governor (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the Housing Ministry, the process for the purchase of the property was yet to commence, and anyone found claiming otherwise would be committing fraud.

Housing ministry speaks on forfeited Emefiele's estate

The Punch reported that the clarification was made in a statement signed by the director of press and public relations of the ministry, Badamasi Haiba, titled “Confiscated 753-Unit Housing Estate Not on Sale Yet, Beware of Scammers”.

Haiba explained that the ministry had been getting reports that scammers are asking unsuspecting Nigerians to make N500,000 for an expression of interest form which was not exist. He said the scammers are claiming to have slots from the ministry to sell the houses. The ministry denied the report and warned the public to be vigilant.

The property was one of the assets the EFCC recovered from the EX-CBN governor. Dangiwa added that the property was located in Abuja. The ministry added that the property was formally handed over by the EFCC.

EFCC, housing ministry to work on Emefiele's estate

The minister then explained that his ministry and the EFCC would soon embark on a familiarisation tour of the estate for assessment. He said a thorough integrity tests and structural assessments would be carried out on the facility. This, he said, was to confirm their stability and safety for habitation.

According to the minister, the housing units will be made available to the public for purchase, with priority given to those who meet specific government criteria. He assured that a transparent and competitive process would be adopted, supported by nationwide advertising. He also disclosed that Nigerians should monitor the Renewed Hope portal for application details.

On his part, Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the EFCC, explained that the event was both symbolic and practical and that it demonstrated the government's stance on corruption. He said it was to show Nigerians that whatever proceeds of crime the commission recovers, it will be done in a transparent manner that benefits the Nigerian public.

EFCC, housing ministry inspect Emefiele's property

