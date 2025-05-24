The Federal Government plans to sell a 753-unit estate linked to ex-CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to low and middle-income Nigerians under the Renewed Hope Agenda

The estate, recovered by the EFCC in December 2024, was handed over to the Ministry of Housing, which will assess and sell units via a transparent online portal with flexible payment options

The estate, located in Abuja’s Lokogoma area, is currently partially completed but neglected, with construction halted since July 2023 and the site overrun by wildlife

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has announced plans to sell a sprawling estate comprising 753 housing units linked to former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele to low and middle-income Nigerians.

Estate recovered by EFCC after forfeiture order

President Tinubu’s government has disclosed its intentions regarding the 753 duplexes belonging to ex-CBN governor Godwin Emefiele. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz/@GodwinIEmefiele

Source: Twitter

The property was recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in December 2024, following a final forfeiture order from the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

Covering over 150,000 square metres, the estate includes duplexes and other apartment types.

EFCC hands over estate to Ministry of Housing

On May 20, 2025, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede officially handed the estate over to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa.

Badamasi Haiba, the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, said the government would ensure ordinary Nigerians benefit from the estate under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Government to assess and sell units with flexible payment options

Haiba explained that the estate was still under construction and that the ministry would first conduct structural assessments before determining sale modalities.

“The intention of the minister has always been homeownership for all categories of Nigerians, including low and middle-income earners,” he stated.

Sales will be conducted through the ministry’s web portal with flexible payment options such as mortgage, instalment, and rent-to-own schemes, Punch reported.

The ministry’s portal, renewedhopehomes.fmhud.gov.ng, will facilitate transparent sales.

“Any Nigerian can sit at home, log onto the portal, browse units, select a payment plan, apply, and receive an offer letter immediately,” Haiba said. The portal will open once construction is completed.

Estate site currently neglected and overrun by wildlife

Tinubu’s administration has broken its silence on the fate of the 753 duplexes connected to ex-CBN governor Godwin Emefiele. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

A site visit revealed the estate has fallen into disuse, with overgrown bushes and reptiles such as snakes inhabiting the area.

Security guards noted construction halted abruptly in July 2023, shortly after Emefiele’s June arrest by the Department of State Services, Vanguard reported

Despite the pause in construction, two duplexes appear completed, while others are at various stages of development. The estate is located in the Lokogoma area of Abuja, surrounded by several other high-value properties.

Reactions trail EFCC's revelation of Emefiele's estate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emefiele came under fire after the EFCC linked the 753 duplexes and other apartments in Abuja to him.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, described the development as disheartening, adding that it raised serious questions about corruption in Nigeria. Anifowoshe then called for a thorough investigation of the revelation, caution and open-minded approach.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng