President Bola Tinubu's directive that the 753 duplexes and other apartments belonging to the embattled former Governor CBN Godwin Emefiele

Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, has confirmed the official handing over of the property to his ministry by the EFCC

Dangiwa and the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, along with their teams, have inspected the property and promise that it will be made available for public purchase after completion

Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, had visited the 753 duplexes and other apartments reportedly forfeited by the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that the EFCC had recovered the estate, which was located in Abuja, and officially handed it over to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, following the directive of President Bola Tinubu. Soon after Tinubu.

FG inspects forfeited 753 housing estate forfeited by former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele

Source: Twitter

Emefiele's 753 duplexes: Housing minister emphasises transparency

Dangiwa emphasised the government's commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that the recovery of the housing estate is a landmark achievement in the country's recent history. He urged public office holders to shun corrupt practices and called on Nigerians to continue supporting the EFCC in its mission to recover looted assets for public benefit.

Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the EFCC, highlighted the importance of public trust and transparency in the agency's work. He stated that the EFCC not only seizes properties but also ensures they are put to productive use. The housing estate is expected to be integrated into the Federal Government's National Social Housing Programme, promoting affordable housing and good governance.

EFCC handsover Emefiele's estate to housing ministry

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development officially confirmed receipt of the property from the EFCC during a handover ceremony. Dangiwa applauded the EFCC for its commitment to asset recovery and the broader anti-corruption fight, noting that the recovered assets will directly benefit the Nigerian people.

The housing estate's recovery marks a significant milestone in the government's efforts to ensure that national assets serve the public interest. The EFCC's efforts to recover looted assets and put them to productive use demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Dangiwa further explained that the development aligns with President Tinubu's agenda to promote affordable housing and good governance. The Renewed Hope Housing Portal will provide Nigerians with an opportunity to purchase the completed housing units, promoting home ownership and contributing to the country's economic growth.

The video of the inspection is here:

How to buy Emefiele's housing estate from FG

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has reportedly ordered that the forfeited 753 duplexes and other apartments owned by the embattled former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele should be sold to the public.

Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, who announced the directive, also disclosed how Nigerians can apply to get it.

Dangiwa explained that the move followed the official handing over of the property to the ministry by the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

Source: Legit.ng