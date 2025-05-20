Fresh facts have emerged regarding a viral video claiming Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau was captured kissing and romancing a woman in his office

The claim has been found to be false as the video was that of a traditional ruler and his wife in Sokoto state

It is also an old video that was first published in 2016 and the Nigerian Senator shares no physical resemblance with the district head

FCT, Abuja - The viral video claiming that Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau, representing Zamfara North was caught romancing a lady in his office has been found out to be false.

An X user @thealexisJnr posted a short video on May 14, 2025, claiming that Senator Yau was caught kissing a woman in his office at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The video posted by @thealexisJnr was captioned thus:

“Distinguished Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau, Senator representing Zamfara North Senatorial District in Zamfara State, was caught romancing a lady in his office at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja. The reason they are all in solidarity with Akpabio.”

As reported by Dubawa, many commenters believed the video and criticised the Nigerian political class while others argued that the video was old and unrelated to the senator mentioned.

Verification

A reverse image search was conducted on the screenshots from the clip to verify the video’s origin.

The screenshots from the clip were run through Google Images.

According to Dubawa’s findings, the results showed that the video first surfaced in December 2016.

News reports revealed that the man in the footage was the district head/traditional ruler of the Bodinga local government area in Sokoto state.

The woman in the image was also identified as the traditional ruler’s spouse.

It was gathered that the woman allegedly recorded the moment herself.

Both individuals later expressed regret and reportedly issued public apologies following public outcry.

Besides, the man in the 2016 video and Yau share no physical resemblance aside from having a similar beard style.

Legit.ng recalls that Senator Yau issued a formal disclaimer via his official X handle (@Danmadaminkaura). On May 14, 2025.

He threatened to take legal action against anyone making the claim and circulating the video.

“DISCLAIMER: My attention has been drawn to a trending video falsely claiming to feature me, Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kaura. I categorically state that I am not the person in the said video. Legal action will be taken against anyone who fails to take it down or continues to spread it.”

Conclusion

Findings show that the image is an old video of a traditional ruler in Sokoto State and his wife.

The video has no connection with Senator Yau, hence, the claim that the Zamfara senator was caught kissing a woman in his office is false and fake.

The claim that the viral video shows Nigerian Senator Sahabi Yau kissing a woman in his National Assembly office is false.

