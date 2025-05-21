Rivers APC Chairman Chief Emeka Beke confirmed the party’s readiness to welcome suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara if he defects from the PDP, citing strategic benefits

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared its readiness to welcome suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara should he choose to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC chairman says Fubara’s defection will benefit both sides

As reported by Punch, on Tuesday, May 20, Rivers APC Chairman Chief Emeka Beke, through his Chief of Staff, Chizi Enyi, described such a move as strategically advantageous for the party and the governor.

“Sure, we will welcome the governor. Do we have an option? Welcoming the governor into the party will mean the APC gains a strategic advantage in Rivers State,” Beke said.

He noted the challenges states often face when their governors are from opposition parties, including difficulties with funding and participation in state affairs.

Governor would become state APC leader, boosting party influence

Beke explained that Fubara’s joining the APC would automatically position him as the party leader in the state, granting the APC greater visibility and influence in governance.

“As the governor of Rivers State, he automatically becomes the leader of the party at the state level. This would also allow the APC to play a key role in state programmes and functions,” he said.

APC open to advising Fubara on governance improvements

The chairman also expressed willingness to offer guidance to Fubara, signalling a shift from previous opposition stance to a collaborative approach if he joins the APC.

“As an opposition party, we have kept our suggestions to ourselves. If the governor joins us, we’ll open our hearts to him and offer input on how to improve the lives of Rivers people,” Beke added.

Elders council focuses on Fubara’s return, not party politics

Meanwhile, the Rivers state Elders and Leaders Council distanced itself from party politics, insisting their priority is the reinstatement of Governor Fubara.

Anabs Sara-Igbe, a council member, criticised the continued appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as Sole Administrator, describing it as unconstitutional.

“Rivers people are not interested in party politics now. We want Sim’s return. That is our interest,” Sara-Igbe said.

Fubara’s media aide, Jerry Omatsogunwa, confirmed ongoing reconciliation talks between the governor and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike but dismissed rumours of defection to the APC, Leadership reported.

“They are talking, but details are not clear. Everything you hear is speculation. We have not heard anything about defection for now,” Omatsogunwa stated.

As political negotiations continue, the situation in Rivers state remains fluid, with the APC poised to capitalise on any potential defection by the suspended governor.

