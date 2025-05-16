Ondo Court Orders Remand of Man Over Alleged Murder of Businessman

An Ondo State Magistrate Court has ordered the remand of Waheed Afolabi over the alleged murder of businessman Abdulsalam Awoyinka and threats to his family

Awoyinka was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area, after praying at a mosque in March 2025

Prosecutors accused Afolabi of murder, extortion, and fraud, prompting the court to remand him in Olokuta Correctional Centre pending further legal proceedings

An Ondo State Magistrate Court sitting in Akure ordered the remand of 34-year-old Waheed Afolabi over the alleged murder of businessman Abdulsalam Awoyinka and threats against his wife and children.

Awoyinka was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area, shortly after praying at a mosque in March 2025. Following the incident, the state police command apprehended Afolabi and charged him in court, PUNCH confirmed.

Court arraignment on multiple charges

Afolabi faced a four-count charge relating to murder, threat to life, fraud, and criminal conversion. During the court proceeding, Prosecutor Nelson Akintimehin stated that on March 1, 2025, at 9:00 pm, opposite the Federal Ministry of Works in Ore, the accused allegedly shot Awoyinka in the chest.

The prosecutor further revealed that on March 15, Afolabi allegedly threatened the deceased’s wife, Alhaja Morufat Awoyinka, and her children, demanding N4 million, with the threat of harming them as he did her husband.

Additionally, he reportedly fraudulently obtained N1,500,000 from her and converted it for personal use.

Legal implications and court ruling

The alleged offences violated Sections 319, 86, 419, 393, and 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006. Despite pleading not guilty, the court dismissed his plea due to a lack of jurisdiction.

Prosecutor Akintimehin requested the defendant’s remand in a correctional facility pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Remand order and case adjournment

Presiding Magistrate O. Omotosho ruled that Afolabi be remanded in Olokuta Correctional Centre. Additionally, she directed the police to duplicate the case file and submit it to the state DPP for legal review.

The case was adjourned until 10 July 2025 for further proceedings.

This development depicted the commitment of law enforcement agencies to justice and legal due process in Ondo State.

