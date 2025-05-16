Professor Pat Utomi on Friday announced that some Nigerians have gone all out to mobilise 500 lawyers to defend him in a suit filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) against him

The DSS instituted a fresh legal action against Utomi, accusing him of attempting to create a shadow government, describing it as a national threat and a move to destabilise Nigeria

Pat Utomi is a professor of political economy and the 2007 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Friday, May 16, economist and political activist, Professor Pat Utomi, said he is receiving support from some Nigerians who are planning to mobilise 500 lawyers to defend him against the Department of State Services (DSS).

Professor Pat Utomi speaks on gaining massive support as DSS sue him over alleged shadow government. Photo credit: @UtomiPat

Source: Twitter

Shadow govt: Nigerians rally behind Utomi amid case with DSS

“It’s energising (that) some want to put together 500 lawyers to defend me against the DSS,” he said.

Legit.ng reported that Pat Utomi reacted to the legal action initiated against him by the DSS following his decision to form a shadow government.

The DSS sued Pat Utomi for allegedly attempting to usurp President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by forming a shadow government.

The DSS, in its suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, said that Utomi’s alleged actions posed a threat to national security and constitutional order.

The secret police sought a court declaration that Utomi’s actions were illegal and wanted a permanent injunction against establishing such bodies.

Professor Pat Utomi on Friday reacted to the move by the DSS over alleged creation of shadow government. Photo credit: DSS, @UtomiPat

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on his X account on Friday, May 16, 2025, Utomi dismissed the allegations and said he remains resolute in his commitment to democratic ideals.

Speaking further, Utomi said he was gladdened by the solidarity he had received from across the country, Channels TV reported.

“I am heartened by messages of solidarity from across Nigeria on this shadowy business of chasing shadows of shadow cabinets. Reminds me of the Nigeria I used to know. I want to thank all.”

"What is the goal of the Big Tent shadow team. It is a simple effort at the education of citizenry about governance and policy options as well as holding power accountable. I first suggested a shadow group as a means of deepening our democracy about 14 years ago," Utomi added.

Read more stories on Pat Utomi, FG:

Utomi says mega party forming against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Professor Utomi said it was clear that the current political parties and politicians could not save Nigeria.

The renowned political economist said two categories of Nigerians were coming together to form a 'mega party' to unseat the ruling APC.

Utomi said two cohorts of politicians - the 'mea culpa' and the 'new value' cohorts - would create a platform to take away power from Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng