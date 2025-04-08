Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC, is set to leave office at the end of 2025 as he completes his second and final tenure

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is set to leave office at the end of 2025 as he concludes his second and final five-year term.

Yakubu, who assumed office in December 2020, has overseen significant electoral processes during his tenure, including the conduct of bye-elections in 11 states shortly after taking charge.

Debunking false reports of dismissal

INEC and the Presidency have refuted viral social media claims suggesting Yakubu’s dismissal by President Bola Tinubu.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, labelled the reports as false, urging the public to disregard them.

Similarly, Presidential Adviser O’tega Ogra confirmed that any official announcement regarding the INEC Chairman would come from appropriate channels, dismissing the WhatsApp message as fake news.

Appointment process for INEC chairmanship

Yakubu’s successor will be appointed through a structured process involving presidential nomination, profiling by the Department of State Services (DSS), advisory review by the National Council of State, and Senate confirmation.

This rigorous procedure ensures transparency and adherence to constitutional guidelines in selecting the next INEC Chairman.

About INEC Chairman Yakubu

Professor Mahmood Yakubu is the Chairman of Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), serving his second and final five-year term since December 2020.

He has overseen critical electoral processes, including bye-elections in 11 states shortly after assuming office.

Prior to his role at INEC, he held academic and administrative positions, contributing to education and public service.

About INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is Nigeria's electoral body responsible for organising and overseeing elections at the federal, state, and local levels.

Established in 1998, INEC ensures the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections, maintaining the integrity of the democratic process. The commission is also tasked with voter registration, delimitation of electoral boundaries, and monitoring political parties’ activities.

INEC operates as an autonomous institution, guided by constitutional and legal frameworks. Over the years, it has introduced innovations such as electronic voter accreditation to enhance transparency. INEC plays a critical role in shaping Nigeria's democratic governance and electoral reforms.

Tinubu did not sack Mahmood Yakubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the claim that President Bola Tinubu has sacked Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been denied by the commission.

A viral message on WhatsApp has claimed that the INEC chairman was sacked and that the president had appointed Professor Bashiru Olamikan as his replacement. However, the WhatsApp message was not attributed to anyone.

According to Vanguard, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the chief press secretary to Prof Yakubu, in his response to the social media claim, said, “Please, disregard. It is not true.”

