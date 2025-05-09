The federal high court in Abuja has fixed a date in June for ruling in the application by the EFCC to “cross-examine” its own witness, Nicholas Ojehomon, in the alleged money laundering case instituted against Yahaya Bello

Justice Emeka Nwite picked the date after listening to arguments by EFCC and the immediate past governor of Kogi state

Legit.ng reports that Bello is facing 19-count money laundering charges to the tune of N80.2 billion brought against him by the EFCC

FCT, Abuja - Justice Emeka Nwite of the federal high court, Abuja, on Friday, May 9, 2025, adjourned proceedings in the trial of the former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, till June 26 and 27, and July 3 and 4, 2025.

Per a social media post shared by the EFCC, Justice Nwite adjourned proceedings for ruling on the relief sought by the EFCC's counsel, to re-examine its third witness, Nicholas Ojehomon on the matter of the school fees of Bello’s children in American International School, Abuja.

Recall the EFCC is prosecuting Bello on a 19-count charge, bordering on criminal breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of N80.2 billion.

The request for the re-examination followed the need to clarify issues raised during the cross-examination of the witness on Exhibit 19, which was introduced by the witness during the cross-examination concerning the school fees of the defendant’s children in AISA.

In advancing the request, prosecution counsel, Olukayode Eniola (SAN) said:

“I am not examining the witness afresh, but re-examining him based on areas deliberately left untouched by the defence. This document came from the witness, but was tampered with by the defence. They spent over two hours cross-examining him on it. I also have the right to draw his attention to relevant portions. What we seek to do is to re-examine this witness on matters that arose for the first time during cross-examination, specifically in relation to Exhibit 19."

Citing Section 32 of the constitution, the prosecution counsel argued that fair hearing demanded that the prosecution be allowed equal opportunity to address issues raised during cross-examination.

Following objections from the defence counsel, J.B. Daudu (SAN), the prosecution counsel further submitted that the move was in accordance with Section 215(3) of the Evidence Act.

He also argued that the Supreme Court in Ameobi vs. Ameobi held that refusal to allow re-examination of such exhibits amounted to injustice.

He said:

“We urge the court not to shut out the prosecution. Doing so would result in a travesty of justice, especially since the defence introduced the document during the prosecution’s case."

Citing additional authorities including Haruna vs. Modibbo (2004) LPELR-11802, Aziz vs. Lagos State (2020) LPELR-5210, Adeniji vs. Lagos State (2020) LPELR-52131, and Gado vs. Iliyasu (2014) LPELR-23066, the prosecution counsel insisted that re-examination in such a context is legally grounded.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter till June 26 and 27, and July 3 and 4, 2025, for ruling on the matter and continuation of trial.

Yahaya Bello’s name not on Abuja property documents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported a witness, Segun Adelakun, who identified himself as the general manager of EFAB Properties Limited, told the court that the name of Bello did not reflect on any of the two properties, which are located at 1, Ikogosi Road, Maitama and another one in Gwarinpa.

Giving an account of what transpired, he said sometime in 2020, his chairman, Chief Fabian Nwora, introduced him to a young man called Shehu Bello and that they had a discussion concerning the purchase of the property.

