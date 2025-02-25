The EFCC has commenced the trial of the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello

The anti-graft agency presented two witnesses over an alleged N80.2 billion money laundering and criminal breach of trust case before the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday

Interestingly, EFCC’s first witness, Segun Joseph Adeleke, testified regarding financial transactions linked to property acquisitions, but could not confirm the source of a N70 million transfer

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The trial of former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, over an alleged N80.2 billion fraud continued on Monday, February 24, 2025, before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

EFCC presents witnesses in Yahaya Bello's alleged money trial. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello, EFCC

Source: Facebook

Bello: Court admits American school’s bank account

Despite early moves by Yahaya Bello, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented its first round of witnesses and tendered key financial documents as evidence against the defendant.

The EFCC revealed this in a statement shared on its official website, on its X page on Monday.

The EFCC also presented the statement of account and account opening package for American International School, Abuja, Account No. 1000684346, covering transactions from September 1 to September 30, 2020.

These documents were marked as Exhibits 521-5277, while the specific statement of account was admitted as Exhibits 621-622.

Meanwhile, Bello is facing trial alongside two officials of the Kogi state government, Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, Vanguard reported.

The charge, marked CR/7781, includes allegations of conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and possession of unlawfully obtained property.

Witness: Bello’s name not on property documents

EFCC first witness says Yahaya Bello’s name was not on the Abuja N550m property documents. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

In an interesting twist on Monday, the EFCC’s first witness, Segun Joseph Adeleke, General Manager of EFAB Properties Limited, testified under examination by the EFCC’s lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN.

Adeleke told the court that a property located at House 12, 59 Crescent, Fifth Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja, was purchased by one Nuhu Mohammed for N70 million.

According to Adeleke, the payment was made via bank transfer and that his company issued relevant documents, including proof of payment and allocation letters.

He further disclosed that EFAB Properties received N550 million for another transaction, adhering to standard procedures, including approval from the company’s Chairman.

Additionally, he clarified that while one Shehu Bello purchased one of the properties, he could not recall the dollar equivalent of the N550 million transaction.

However, when questioned on whether Yahaya Bello’s name appeared on any title documents or if he had any direct dealings with him, Adeleke stated that he never saw or interacted with the former governor in the course of these transactions.

Yahaya Bello: EFCC's second witness

Following Adeleke’s testimony, the EFCC called its second witness, Williams Abimbola, a compliance officer with the United Bank for Africa (UBA), stationed at Area 3, Garki, Abuja.

Abimbola confirmed receiving a subpoena from the EFCC and presented a copy in court. The document was admitted as Exhibit 1 without objection from the defence.

After admitting exhibits and witness testimonies, the court adjourned the trial to March 6 and 7, 2025, for further proceedings.

Yahaya Bello meets Wike

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, paid a courtesy visit to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike at his Abuja residence on Thursday, January 23.

Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi, his successor and current governor, accompanied the embattled former governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng