Governor Alex Otti has described his purported suspension from the Labour Party as a desperate act of a clown searching for a crown

The Abia state governor said Abure's statement and his gang of comedians is a joke taken too far

The governor added that according to the Supreme Court judgment, Abure is no longer the national chairman of the Labour Party

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Umuahia, Abia state – Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has reacted to his purported suspension from the Labour Party (LP).

The embattled LP national chairman, Julius Abure, suspended Governor Otti and other eminent members of the party like Senator Ireti Kingibe, Senator Darlington Nwokocha and others.

Governor Alex Otti says Julius Abure is a clown looking for a clown. Photo credit: Alex Otti/Governor Alex Otti

Source: UGC

Governor Otti described his purported suspension as a desperate act of a clown searching for a crown.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

“We enjoin Nigerians to disregard Abure’s laughable statement and continue to see him and his co-conspirators as a group of clowns in desperate search of a crown they do not deserve.”

Ekeoma stated that according to the Supreme Court’s judgment Abure is no longer the national chairman of the party.

Governor Otti’s aide urged the Inspector General of Police to arrest Abure for impersonation.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission should ensure full implementation of the Supreme Court judgment.

Ekeoma argued that it would serve as a way of preserving the integrity of the Supreme Court and protecting democracy.

“The statement by Abure and his gang of comedians is not only a joke taken too far, but an affront to democracy by a group of inconsequential irritants who are desperate to use Gov.Otti’s name to advance their self-serving economic agenda.

“For the records, the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has rightly and unambiguously stated that Julius Abure is no longer the national chairman of the Labour Party."

Reason emerges as Gov Otti, Senator Kingibe suspended

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Otti was reportedly suspended from the Labour Party over the allegation of anti-party activities.

Senator Ireti Kingibe, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, and three other federal lawmakers were also suspended for the same reason.

The Labour Party bigwigs were suspended by Julius Abure's faction of the party, saying the move followed a disciplinary committee report.

Governor Otti speaks on alleged move to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Otti denied the report of completing a plan to dump the Labour Party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Otti explained that he would not make a decision that would affect the Abia people without due consultation and involving them.

The governor also dismissed the claim of holding a secret meeting with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, and that he only attended his twin daughters' birthday celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng