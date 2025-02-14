Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Many Nigerians will be empowered to demand accountability and resist vote-buying in the 2027 generation elections and beyond.

A coalition of frontline Civil Society Organisations has promised to empower Nigerians to actively participate in processes of governance in the country.

The pro-democracy groups promised to design programmes to ensure mandate protection in Nigeria. Photo credit: Coalition of frontline Civil Society Organisations

The CSO Organisations include the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (CentreLSD), the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), and the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA).

The pro-democracy groups' leader, Ezenwa Nwagwu, made this known while addressing a press conference on Friday, February 14, 2025, in Abuja

Nwagwu disclosed that the groups have resolved to design programmes to ensure mandate protection, adding that it is part of efforts to strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration to revisit Justice Mohammed Uwais report and implement long-term electoral reforms.

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, he said Nigeria’s democracy is at a crossroads.

He said the coalition remains steadfast in its belief that a credible, free, fair, and accountable system of governance is possible in Nigeria. He added that the civil society will not relent in its duty to hold power to account.

Nwagwu assured that the groups will also amplify the voices of the people, and to push for reforms that reflect the true will of the citizens.

"We demand that security agencies remain neutral in electoral matters and that electoral offenders are prosecuted to serve as deterrents against political violence and malpractice.

"We will collaborate with international partners, the private sector, and government institutions to mobilize resources that will sustain our advocacy, training programs, and governance monitoring initiatives.

"To the government, political parties, and institutions, we remind you that power is a trust bestowed upon you by the people. We demand that this trust be honored with integrity, responsibility, and commitment to democratic values."

Ondo guber 2024: “How PDP, APC bought votes"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Centre for Democracy and Development West Africa (CDD-West Africa) alleged that there was massive vote-buying during the Ondo governorship election held on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

CDD-West Africa confirmed that the PDP and the APC induced voters with N5,000 and 10,000 while "policemen reportedly frowned that about 10 of them were given N100,000".

Prof. Victor Adetula, Lead of CDD-EAC Observation Mission Ondo 2024, shared further details regarding the report made available to the press.

