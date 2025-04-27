Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s leadership in Adamawa state is shaped by faith, independent thinking, and strategic governance, according to a political commentator, Zayyad I. Muhammad

Muhammad highlights Fintiri’s infrastructural, educational, and health sector reforms, as well as his focus on empowering youth and women

The analyst also noted that Fintiri is advocating for a grassroots politician to succeed him in 2027 to ensure continuity in people-centred governance

Yola, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s leadership in Adamawa state is shaped by a blend of faith, conviction, and strategic governance, according to Nigerian writer and political commentator Zayyad I. Muhammad.

In an opinion shared with Legit.ng, Muhammad, known for his analyses on national issues affecting northern Nigeria, described Fintiri as a leader whose political success is anchored on three pillars: belief in divine authority, independence of thought, and a deep understanding of governance dynamics.

Fintir's faith-based approach to leadership

Muhammad noted that Fintiri’s leadership philosophy is rooted in the belief that power is a trust bestowed by God. This outlook, he said, has given the governor resilience, calmness, and clarity in navigating political challenges over the years.

According to Muhammad, Fintiri is distinguished by his ability to make independent decisions while remaining open to superior arguments. He described the governor as someone who resists undue influence but welcomes sound reasoning, a quality he said has driven policy and administrative reforms in the state.

"From his early days as a member of the State House of Assembly, through his rise to Speaker, Acting Governor, and now two-term Executive Governor of Adamawa State and a player in national politics, Fintiri has consistently demonstrated strategic acumen," Muhammad wrote.

"What has kept him ahead of his adversaries is not just political skill, but his deep-rooted belief that power belongs to Allah alone. This faith has given him clarity, courage, and calmness in the face of political storms, enabling him to remain fearless, resolute, and capable of making difficult yet visionary decisions. These are decisions that echo not only in the present but will define his legacy for generations to come."

Fintiri's achievements listed

Muhammad said that under Fintiri’s administration, Adamawa has seen significant infrastructure developments, Muhammad said. These include new roads, flyovers, underpasses, and a 1,000-unit housing project for low-income earners.

He also highlighted Fintiri's education reforms, including the establishment of three mega science schools — one in each senatorial district — and 21 model basic schools across all local government areas.

In the health sector, Muhammad pointed to free kidney treatment programs and the construction of a modern medical laboratory at Yola’s Specialist Hospital as evidence of Fintiri’s focus on public health.

The political analyst also cited programmes like the Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA), through which thousands of women and young people have received training, funding, and job opportunities aimed at promoting self-reliance and reducing unemployment.

Who will succeed Fintiri as Adamawa governor in 2027?

Muhammad reported that Fintiri recently emphasised the need for a grassroots politician to succeed him, signalling a desire for continuity in people-centred governance.

He said the governor’s succession plan reflects a broader strategic vision focused on long-term state development rather than political expediency.

Muhammad, who has contributed to several prominent Nigerian media outlets, including The Guardian, Daily Trust, The Nation, This Day, Nigerian Tribune, TheCable, and AllAfrica, described Fintiri as a leader who balances authority with service and combines faith-driven leadership with strategic foresight.

"In summary, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri exemplifies a rare style of leadership rooted in faith, defined by principles, and driven by results. You may agree or disagree with his politics, but one cannot ignore the defining qualities that make him not just a political figure, but a true grassroots leader," he added.

2027: Fintiri speaks on political succession

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fintiri touched on the upcoming political transition in Adamawa, insisting that any successor must be deeply rooted in grassroots politics.

“Our successor will be a grassroots politician. We’re not the type that comes to win elections in INEC offices. We get our votes right at the unit,” he said.

“Winning elections is not by name-calling. It is by working hard, providing the strategy. What can you think that we cannot think?”

