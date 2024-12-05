Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has fumed over the defection of four members in the House of Representatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng recalls that four Labour Party (LP) house of representatives members left the party to join the APC.

The party said it would instruct its legal team to commence legal actions against the four defectors.

Obiora Ifoh, LP’s spokesperson disclosed that the party will commence the process of regaining its mandates.

Ifoh stated this in a statement issued via the party’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, December 5.

He said the party leadership is undaunted by the defection but will not allow it to slide.

“Therefore instructed its legal team to commence the legal actions against the defectors and to also commence the process of regaining our mandates in line with the 1999 constitution and 2022 Electoral Act as amended

“The party will also approach the Speaker of the House of Representatives to declare vacant the seats occupied by these former Labour Party members in line with the House Rules. It is inappropriate and unacceptable for these lawmakers to continue to function as representatives of their constituencies illegally.”

He disclosed that the Labour Party will open a 'Hall of Shame' register for the defectors.

“The party has also decided to open a 'Hall of Shame' register for these lawmakers or any lawmaker or elected officer of the party who engages in fraudulent acts of defection without first dropping the mandate gotten under the ticket of the party.

