500 Lawyers Storm US, Swiss Embassies Over Alleged Corruption In NMDPRA
- Lawyers and members of the Concerned Young Professionals Network stormed the United States and Swiss Embassies in Abuja, making powerful demands regarding corruption allegations against Farouk Ahmed
- A petition signed by the group head, Barr. Aquila Kendo, against Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, over serious allegations of abuse of office
- The group seeks the imposition of visa restrictions on Ahmed and his family by the US and Swiss embassies, citing corruption allegations
FCT, Abuja. - Over 500 lawyers and members of the Concerned Young Professionals Network converged on the US and Swiss Embassies in Abuja on Thursday, July 10, calling for international intervention in the alleged corruption scandal embroiling Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.
Legit.ng gathered that Barr. Aquila Kendo, National Coordinator of the Concerned Young Professionals Network, led a protest outside the US and Swiss embassies in Abuja, where a petition was submitted to both ambassadors, demanding accountability from Farouk Ahmed over alleged abuse of office and mismanagement of public funds.
According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, July 11, a petition signed by the National Coordinator of the group alleged that Farouk Ahmed has accumulated vast resources for personal benefit, further entrenching Nigeria's systemic corruption woes.
“Corruption has ravaged the nucleus and fabrics of this great nation,” the petition stated, emphasising the urgent need for citizen participation and international collaboration to combat the issue.
The call for diplomatic solution
At the protest, the group called on the U.S. Embassy to leverage diplomatic measures, including possible visa restrictions on Farouk Ahmed and his family, to compel Nigerian authorities to probe and prosecute the NMDPRA boss.
The group asserts that these diplomatic measures would underscore the United States' dedication to Nigeria's anti-corruption crusade while also sending a strong warning to other public officials.
“We are counting on the United States, as a great partner of our beloved nation, to support our war against corruption." Kendo Said.
The petition, initially submitted to anti-graft agencies, has now been escalated to the international community as the coalition seeks broader support to address what they describe as a “greedy display of lawlessness” by a public official.
Senate set to probe NMDPRA boss
Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Senate had announced plans to commence the probe of the NMDPRA Chief Executive Officer, Farouk Ahmed.
The protest of public interest lawyers entered day two as protesters stormed the National Assembly on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.
The protesters called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to immediately suspend and prosecute Farouk Ahmed.
Group demands NMDPRA boss's resignation
Protesters from the Situation Room for Oil Sector Reforms are demanding the immediate resignation of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), for alleged misappropriation of over $5 million in public funds.
The protesters stormed the offices of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Abuja to make their demand.
