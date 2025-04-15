Africa Digital Media Awards

Breaking: Sowore Meets Saheed Osupa, Gives Update on Portable’s Case

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Presidential candidate in the 2023 election Omoyele Sowore has met with Fuji musician Saheed Osupa over a case involving Portable.

Sowore said Saheed Osupa disclosed that he had dropped the charges against Portable, which had led to his incarceration at a prison in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Portable was sent to prison over his inability to fulfill bail requirements.

Sowore made this known in a post shared on Facebook on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

According to Sowore, the Fuji music star explained that his use of the police was intended to show his non-involvement in any actions that could harm Portable.

"Today, I had an extended discussion with King Saheed Osupa Akorede, highlighting that the Nigeria Police Force has no right to crominaze civil disputes.

"He explained that his use of the police was intended to show his non-involvement in any actions that could harm Portable, but he acknowledged that his actions might be seen as using the police for repression.
"As a result, he declared that he had dropped the charges against Portable, which had led to his incarceration at a prison in Ilorin due to his inability to fulfill bail requirements.
"Our position remains unchanged: the Police should refrain from using Cybercrime charges against anyone in the future. #EgbetokunMustGo #repealcybercrimeact #RevolutionNow

