The NBA has claimed that the N300 million it received from suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Rivers was not attached to the hosting fee of its conference, but was a gift

Emeka Obeogolu, the chairman of the 2025 NBA AGC, said that the legal body did not announce a hosting bid or payment before announcing its venue

The NBA's comment was a response to Rivers' state government demanding the return of the money if the association truly works with its principles since it moved its venue from Port Harcourt to Enugu

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has responded to the claim by the Rivers state government that it collected a hosting fee of N300 million from the administration of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In a statement on Monday, April 14, by Emeka Obeogolu, the chairman of the 2025 annual general conference (AGC), maintained that the NBA did not sell hosting rights for the conference, adding that the N300 million from Fubara was a "gift".

NBA says it only receive N300m gift from Siminalayi Fubara Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz, @SimFubaraKSC, @NigBarAssoc

Source: Twitter

Rivers accused NBA of collecting N300m

Earlier, Ibok-Ete Ibas-led sole administration leadership in Rivers state asked the legal body to refund the N300 million which was allegedly paid as "hosting rights" to the association by the administration of Governor Fubara.

The Rivers government made the comment while questioning the principles of the NBA. The government said the legal body should demonstrate its principle by returning the money.

Ibas' administration's decision followed the move by the NBA to hold the AGC in Enugu, an event which was initially planned to hold in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

NBA speaks on collecting N300m from Fubara

NBA denies collecting N300m from Siminalayi Fubara to host its conference Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

According to the NBA, the decision to change the venue was premised on the alleged “constitutional violations” in Rivers following President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in the state in March.

The association claimed that the N300 million collected from the suspended Governor Fubara's government was not tied to the conference hosting right. The NBA explained that there was no bidding process or payment before they announced Rivers as the venue for the conference.

The union explained that the legal body approached individuals and state governments for "unconditional" support as a result of the high cost needed in organising the conference.

See the full statement here:

Why Tinubu suspended Fubara

Recall that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers because of the growing political crisis in the state. The presidential decision came after the burning of pipelines and the silence of the governor, which the presidency said posed a security threat to the country.

Governor Fubara and his predecessor, now minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have been at loggerheads over the control of the political structure in the state, barely six months after the former took control of power.

NBA commented on Rivers' emergency rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NBA has expressed concerns about the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State over the growing political tension.

Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), the NBA president, decried President Tinubu's action and said it could only stand if the national assembly approved it within two days or ten days if they're not in session.

According to the NBA president, the section of the constitution that empowers the president to declare a state of emergency did not empower him to suspend the governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng