The Centre for Constitutional Watch (CCW) slammed the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for its reaction to the ongoing constitutional crisis in Rivers state

The CCW particularly condemned the NBA’s decision to relocate its 2025 conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu

The group argued that this was an insufficient response to the crisis, calling for stronger action such as a boycott of courts, among others

Rivers state - A civic organization, the Centre for Constitutional Watch (CCW), has criticised the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for what it called a “muted, convenient reaction” to the ongoing constitutional crisis in Rivers state.

In a statement issued on Saturday, April 12, Dr. Hassan Bello, executive director of the centre, condemned the NBA’s decision to relocate its 2025 Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu, stating that it was insufficient to address the gravity of the situation in Rivers.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Tinubu recently declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, and suspended the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the House of Assembly. He subsequently appointed a sole administrator to govern the state for a period of six months. He said the move aimed to restore constitutional order amidst escalating political and security crises in the region.

Condemning the situation in Rivers state, the NBA announced the relocation of its 2025 Annual General Conference, formerly scheduled to be held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, disclosing that it will now be held in Enugu.

NBA’s relocation decision labeled inadequate

The CCW argued that the NBA’s venue change was not a bold enough statement against what it described as the “illegal and shameful occupation of power” in Rivers state. The organisation expressed disappointment that the NBA had not taken more concrete steps to challenge the unfolding crisis.

“Relocating the conference is merely walking away from the heart of the crisis. Nigerians expected more. They expected resistance. They expected outrage,” said Bello.

“You cannot applaud a doctor who simply walks away from a dying patient.”

Rivers state: CCW calls for stronger action from NBA

The CCW stressed that the situation in Rivers state demands more than just symbolic gestures. It accused the NBA of retreating from the frontlines of the constitutional battle, allowing the situation to deteriorate unchecked.

“Rivers state is under siege. The courts are silent. The constitution is being desecrated in broad daylight. Yet, the supposed custodians of the law are making travel plans instead of leading the charge for justice,” the statement continued.

The group called on the NBA to take more significant steps, including declaring a one-month boycott of all courts in Nigeria as a protest against the "unconstitutional sole administrator model" in Rivers state.

NBA urged to lead legal resistance

The CCW emphasised that the NBA must take a stronger stance in defending Nigeria’s constitutional democracy. The organisation warned that the NBA’s silence in the face of what it called “tyranny” amounted to complicity.

“You do not fight dictatorship by changing venue. You fight dictatorship by taking the fight to the courtrooms, the streets, and the national conscience,” Bello said.

“If lawyers retreat from a constitutional battle, who then will stand for Nigeria’s democracy?”

The group also called for the NBA to pursue the matter to the Supreme Court and initiate public interest litigation to nullify what it termed the “political atrocity” in Rivers.

The CCW appealed to other civil society groups, student organisations, and professional bodies to join the call for a more forceful response from the NBA. It warned that the survival of the rule of law in Nigeria depended on those tasked with its defense showing courage, not convenience.

“The rule of law cannot survive if those entrusted with its defense choose convenience over courage,” the statement concluded.

