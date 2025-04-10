The APC has announced the closure of its national secretariat, known as Buhari House, over the death of its director of administration, AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji

AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji was said to have been kidnapped and subsequently killed while a N50 million ransom was being negotiated

The APC national secretary, Ajibola Basiru approved the closure of the Buhari House on Thursday, April 10, adding that it will be effective from Monday, April 14

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the shutdown of its national secretariat in Abuja. The facility, which was known as "Buhari House", was shut down over the killing of the APC's director of administration, AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji.

AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji, who was kidnapped some weeks ago, was said to have been killed last month.

APC mourns AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

How kidnappers killed APC director of administration

According to Vanguard, the kidnappers were said to have killed the APC chieftain while they were still negotiating the payment of a N50 million ransom.

In a memo by the APC on Thursday, April 10, the ruling party said the secretariat was being closed to mourn the director of administration, adding that staff are advised to use the period of mourning to reflect and pray for the family and the loved ones.

According to the statement, the closure was approved by the APC's national secretary, Ajibola Basiru. It further explained that the decision will take effect from Monday, April 2025. The statement reads in part:

”This decision was made after he had received the news of the sad demise of the Director of Administration, Late Hon. AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji.”

See the statement here:

When was APC founded?

The ruling APC was founded in 2014 ahead of the 2015 general election. The party is a merger of some political parties, including the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and some others.

The party eventually won the 2015 presidential election and defeated the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the poll. The election became historic, being the first of its kind where the sitting president was defeated in an election.

Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, became the first president the party had produced. Buhari had contested for president on the platforms of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2003 and 2007, and on the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011.

Buhari's victory in the election was historic and significant, and it became a reference point and motivation for all who have dreams and aspirations to continue to push.

Buhari's loyalists set to dump APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly expressed indifference about his loyalists dumping the President Bola Tinubu-led APC.

Reports had it that the APC governors who visited the former president were seeking his intervention to stop the CPC bloc from dumping the party.

It was also stated that the CPC remained the largest bloc, with ruling party governors fearing that their defection would doom the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng