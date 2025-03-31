Petition to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate has been submitted to INEC

According to Nigeria Constitution, the process to recall a lawmaker has three stages and starts with submission of petition

Kogi state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed receiving a petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate.

Submitting the petition to recall the Kogi Central Senator marked the first formal step in the recall process.

The recall process is a constitutional method that allows voters to remove elected legislator before the end of the tenure if they lose confidence in their representative.

As reported by BBC Pidgin, the recall process has three stages and it start with:

Submission of petition to the INEC Chairman, signed by more than 50% of the registered voters in the constituency of the lawmaker

Verification

Referendum

The concerned voters or groups that seek the removal of the lawmaker must submit petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

After INEC receive the petition, the constitution makes it compulsory for INEC to carry out verification exercise to confirm the required percentage of registered voters that really sign the petition.

Also if the petition is in line with the laws, regulations and guidelines for recall.

What’s Verification stage for the Recall Proceeding?

This is the process of verifying the signatures of those who signed the petition for a recall.

INEC will conduct the Verification exercise at the polling units of the constituency of the affected lawmakers.

It is only those that signed the petition that will participate in the verification process.

"Sections 69 and 110 of di Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and section 116 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) empower INEC to conduct Recall proceedings against a member of THE National Assembly, State House of Assembly, or the Area Council of the FCT, after receiving valid petition that allege loss of confidence in the member, by more than 50% of voters of registered in the member constituency,"

What is Referendum stage in Recall process?

If the petition passes the vertification stage, INEC will organise a referendum. This stage is for all the registered voters in the constituency, who will either vote "YES" or "NO" to remove the lawmaker from office or not.

For the recall to be successful, the "YES" votes must pass the total registered voters in the constituency by 50%.

INEC will conduct the Referendum at the polling units of the constituency of the member the petition was written against.

If the recall referendum is successful, INEC will issue Certificate of Recall to the presiding officer of the affected legislative house, that will officially end the tenure of the lawmaker.

After which a bye-election will be conducted to elect a person who will replace the recalled senator in the National Assembly.

However, if the referendum fails to meet the required voter threshold, the senator will remain in office.

How long Recall process take?

The law provides that INEC must conclude a Recall process within 90 days from the date they receive the receipt of the petition.

Can Recalled members re-contest?

No law stops a recalled person/lawmaker from re-contesting.

