Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal icon and author, has dissected the ruling of the Supreme Court that dismissed the appeals of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party.

While speaking with Legit.ng, the legal practitioner deduced that three lessons can be learnt from the apex court ruling on Thursday, October 26.

Atiku and Obi have appealed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election.

But Anifowoshe explained that three lessons can be deduced from the ruling. She said:

Legitimacy of the presidency

"The ruling of the Supreme Court puts an end to the doubts about the legality of the Presidency of the most populous country in Africa at a timely moment, in an era where Nigeria is contending with double-digit inflation, shortages of foreign currency, depreciating value of the naira, pervasive insecurity, and theft of crude oil. It's time to face governance and leave the murky waters of politics behind."

Supremacy of the law over media trial

"The Supreme Court's decision upholds the rule of law's primacy over prejudice and personal preferences. There is no place for that media trial in our legal system or "lege lege". It is always necessary to interpret the specific terms and intention of the fons et origo in a way that best serves our democracy's development not only in the here and now but also in the future."

The purity and impartiality of the court

"The message about the true nature of "goddess Iustitia" has been conveyed by the judiciary. Regardless of the parties' wealth or notoriety, they must remain impartial while wearing blindfolds and carrying a sword to."

Atiku has rejected the judgment of the Supreme Court while adding that the apex court defended illegalities.

