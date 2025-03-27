The coalition talks against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gather steam ahead of the 2027 general election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed it has received 91 applications for the registration of new political parties

There have been reactions and counter accusations by APC, PDP and others following the announcement by INEC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received no fewer than 91 applications for the registration of new political parties.

The opposition parties in the country have reacted to the high number of applications ahead of the 2027 general election.

APC expresses confidence after INEC announced receiving 91 applications. Photo credit: INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated that the number of applications reflected a lack of unity among opposition leaders.

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, said the effort to register new political parties is unnecessary and wasteful.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) which is in control of Kano state said it a testament to the incompetence of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, who called it an indictment of the APC, referred to it as an advantage for the coalition.

The Labour Party, welcomed the interest of 91 groups that have submitted their applications to INEC.

The LP, however, called on INEC to carefully review all applications before proceeding with registration.

The LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the registration of new political parties does not pose a threat to the existing ones.

Meanwhile, the ruling APC claimed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was behind the move.

The ruling party asserted that it would come to nothing as the APC was confident of winning the 2027 elections.

