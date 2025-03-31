Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has announced his interest in contesting for the Kaduna Central senatorial seat in the 2027 elections, depending on the political climate

While expressing his ambition, Sani emphasized that his immediate priority is to ensure the re-election of Governor Uba Sani, pledging full support to achieve this goal

Sani condemned the recent lynching of hunters in Edo State, urging security agencies to take swift action, while also calling for national unity and the protection of human rights

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has officially announced his intention to contest for the Kaduna Central senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

Sani made the declaration on Sunday, March 30, while delivering his Eid-el-Fitr message at his residence in Kaduna, where he also emphasized his commitment to ensuring Governor Uba Sani secures a second term.

Shehu Sani gives condition for contesting

Speaking on his senatorial ambition, Sani explained that his decision to run would be based on the political climate leading up to the elections, Vanguard reported

“Any politician contesting an election depends on the political equation that determines the position to vie for. If the conditions are right and the equations are favorable, I will offer myself to contest specifically for the Kaduna Central senatorial district,” he stated.

Prioritizing Governor Uba Sani’s Re-election

Despite his political ambition, Sani stressed that his immediate focus is to work towards the re-election of the incumbent governor, Uba Sani.

“For now, our priority is to see that the incumbent governor, Uba Sani, is re-elected. We will work with all our might and strength to achieve this. We know there will be challenges and opposition, but we are well prepared for all forces,” he affirmed.

Condemning Edo Killings, Calling for Justice

Sani also used the occasion to address national security concerns, particularly the recent lynching of hunters in Uromi, Edo state.

He strongly condemned the act and called on security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators, Punch reported.

“If citizens cannot move freely across the country, then we are not truly a nation. If individuals take the law into their hands for any reason, it means there is no government or authority,” he lamented.

Call for Unity and Respect for Human Rights

The former senator urged Nigerians to pray for peace and unity during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, emphasizing that a collective effort is necessary to sustain democracy.

Sani also called on the government to protect fundamental human rights, particularly the right to life, as a crucial step towards national stability and development.

“As a nation, we must work towards unity, peace, and progress despite the challenges we face. The government must ensure that every citizen's rights are protected, as this is the foundation for a stable democracy,” he concluded.

Sani, a vocal critic of bad governance and human rights violations, is expected to play a significant role in Kaduna’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

