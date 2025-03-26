The Senate has been engrossed in another shouting session as a motion to immortalise Prof Humphrey Nwosu

Nwosu, the chairman of the NEC, INEC precursor, oversaw the June 12, 1993 presidential election, where late MKO Abiola won the poll, but the election was nullified by the then military president, General Ibrahim Babangida

This controversy came amid the ongoing controversy between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has been engrossed in another shouting commotion following a motion to immortalise the former chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof Humphrey Nwosu.

Nwosu was known to be the electoral chairman who conducted the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, which has been adjudged to be the fairest and freest election in the history of Nigeria.

In a trending video, Senator Olamikan Solomon of the Ogun West senatorial district was seen engaging Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe in a heated argument. The video reflected another brouhaha in the Senate.

In another video, the motion was rejected by the deputy Senate President, Jubrin Barau, who noted that Abaribe did not follow due process in presenting his motion.

Who annulled the June 12, 1993, election?

Ibrahim Babangida, the former military president of Nigeria, who was at the helm of affairs of the country during the period, recently admitted that the late Chief MKO Abiola won the presidential election in his memoir.

The former boss of NEC, the precursor of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), passed away in October 2024, and was scheduled for burial in his hometown in Ajali, Orumba in Anambra state on Friday, March 28.

Nwosu's argument came amid the current controversy about Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. Natasha, a lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, accused the Senate president of sexual harassment.

Why Senator Natasha tackled Akpabio

Senator Natasha had claimed that her rejection of sexual advancement from Akpabio was the beginning of her challenges in the national assembly. She has alleged that she was being silenced by the leadership of the Senate. She has registered her voice locally and internationally.

However, the Kogi senator was suspended from the Senate for six months shortly after she raised the alarm. She was accused of violating the Senate standing rule following her confrontation with Senate President Akpabio.

Recently, the Senate committee on ethics threw out Natasha's petition against Akpabio, over the claim that the matter is already before the court and the chamber doesn't address issues already in court for hearing.

Natasha writes a petition to disbar Imasuen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has written a petition against the chairman of the Senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions, Senator Nedamwen Bernards Imasuen.

The suspended Kogi senator, in a fresh petition before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), asked the committee to disbar Imasuen over alleged misconduct.

Imasuen would be the second senator in the National Assembly Natasha would be officially engaging in a public rift after Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

