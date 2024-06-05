Senator Abdul Ningi, who was recalled from his three-month suspension, has addressed colleagues at the red chamber

The Bauchi senator told the Senate president Godswill Akpabio to let bygone be bygone, adding that he had moved on and was ready for his legislative duties

He then thanked the leadership of the Senate, colleagues and those who have visited and commiserated with him during the period

Bauchi Senator Abdul Ningi, who was suspended by the Senate leadership on March 2, 2024, after he alleged that N3.7trn had been padded into the 2024 budget, has returned to the upper chamber after being unconditionally recalled by the Red Chamber.

The Bauchi central senator resumed legislative duties at the senate on Tuesday, June 4, after serving his three-month suspension following the alarm that he raised.

Senator Ningi addresses colleagues after returning from suspension Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

What Senator Ningi said after resumption

Speaking at the plenary on Tuesday, the lawmaker said he had moved on and urged the leadership of the senate to "let bygone be bygone."

He said:

"I have been a member of this national assembly for almost two decades, and I look forward to making it my home."

He thanked his colleagues and the senate president for the kind words he said on the day of his suspension and added.

"To me, I said, it is time to move on. I am back in the senate chamber."

Why Senator Ningi was suspended

The Nigerian Senate was recently caught in a budget padding scandal following Senator Ningi's alarm in an interview with BBC Hausa.

The Bauchi senator alleged that President Bola Tinubu was implementing a 2024 budget different from what was debated and passed by the national assembly.

The Senate subsequently suspended Senator Ningi for three months after it was concluded that the PDP Senator could not substantiate his allegation with concrete evidence.

The allegations had raised some dust in the media and had put the integrity of the national assembly under test. While some call for the removal of the Senate President, some believe that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should be allowed to investigate the allegation.

See the video of his address here:

Source: Legit.ng