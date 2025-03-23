Senator Sunday Karimi has accused Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of rubbishing the perception of Kogi state

The Kogi West senator said former Governor Yahaya Bello saw the Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio's saga coming

He stated this while reacting to the ongoing controversy and sexual allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lokoja, Kogi state - Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West, said former Governor Yahaya Bello saw the ongoing controversy between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Karimi said the Akpabio-Akpoti-Uduaghan saga has vindicated Bello.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was accused of disregarding advice from colleagues. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti/Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Karimi stated this while speaking to journalists in Lokoja on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

The federal lawmaker said that events show that Bello could not be blamed for the past disputes between him and Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He said the Kogi Central has not only embarrassed the state but the entire country.

“Other Kogi lawmakers and I played major roles in ensuring that the state was not brought to ridicule, but no amount of reasoning could prevail. Our intervention was rebuffed.

“All our admonition to her fell on deaf ears. One can therefore come to terms with the fact that former Gov Yahaya Bello saw it coming.

“Sen. Natasha has not only rubbished the perception of the state; from the events happening now in Nigeria, she has also embarrassed the entire country.”

Karimi blamed Akpoti-Uduaghan for disregarding advice from colleagues in the national assembly.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja gave a fresh order on the Nigerian Senate's disciplinary process against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The judge, Obiora Egwuatu, lifted its earlier injunction restraining the Senate from suspending the Kogi Central Senator.

The FCT high court cleared the way for the Senate’s disciplinary process against Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged misconduct.

Legit.ng also reported that Akpoti Uduaghan's recall process by the constituents of the Kogi Central Senatorial District has been affirmed by the Federal High Court in Lokoja, the state capital.

The Court earlier issued an injunction restraining INEC from receiving the petition but took a reverse on Friday, March 22, 2025.

Recall that Natasha was recently suspended in the Senate for violating the Senate's standing rules, days after he accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Natasha vs Akpabio: Southern group demands probe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Southern Nigeria Leaders of Thought lambasted Senator Akpoti-Uduagha over sexual allegations against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The group accused the Kogi central senator and husband, Alema Emmanuel Uduaghan of influencing NDDC projects in Okene.

The southerners called on EFCC to investigate how projects meant for Niger Delta states found their way to Kogi state in north-central.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng