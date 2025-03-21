The Federal High Court in Lokoja has issued an interim injunction preventing INEC from receiving or acting on a petition seeking to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The court barred INEC from processing petitions with alleged fictitious signatures and from conducting a referendum pending further legal proceedings

The plaintiffs’ legal team hailed the ruling as a win for due process, while political analysts highlighted its significance in ensuring transparency in electoral matters

Lokoja, Kogi state – The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja has issued an interim injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from receiving any petition aimed at initiating a recall process against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday, March 20, prevents INEC, its staff, agents, privies, or assigns from accepting or acting upon any petition allegedly containing fictitious signatures from purported members of Kogi Central.

The court intervenes in a petition to INEC seeking the immediate recall of Kogi Senator Natasha amid a dispute with Akpabio. Photo credit: @Senator_Akpabio/@NatasahAkpoti

Source: Twitter

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Friday, March 21, the court also barred the electoral commission from conducting any referendum based on such petitions pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

Court Ruling Based on Urgency

According to an order paper made available to journalists on Friday, March 21, the court granted the application following an ex-parte motion for interim injunction.

The motion was supported by an affidavit of extreme urgency, along with other court processes sworn to by Anebe Jacob Ogirima on behalf of himself and four other registered voters from Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The legal team representing the plaintiffs was led by Smart Nwachimere, Esq., from West-Idahosa, SAN & Co.

Legal team reacts

Speaking after the court ruling, Nwachimere described the injunction as a victory for democracy, emphasizing the importance of due process.

“The court’s decision reinforces the principle that any recall process must follow the law and not be based on fraudulent claims. Our clients, as registered voters, have the right to challenge any attempt to manipulate the process,” he said.

Political tensions in Kogi central

The court rules on a petition submitted to INEC calling for the immediate recall of Kogi Senator Natasha in a case involving Akpabio. Photo credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Facebook

The injunction follows rising political tensions in Kogi state, where allegations of attempts to remove Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan have sparked debates over the legitimacy of the recall process.

A political analyst, Dr. Bamidele Ajayi, weighed in on the situation, stating: “This ruling is significant as it prevents a potentially flawed process from proceeding. It also highlights the need for transparency and credibility in electoral matters.”

With the interim injunction in place, INEC is now restricted from taking further action until the Motion on Notice is determined by the court.

The case is expected to set a legal precedent for electoral disputes in Nigeria, particularly concerning the recall of elected officials.

SERAP sues senate president

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The suit challenges the legality of her suspension, arguing that it violates her fundamental human rights and the rights of her constituents to political participation.

