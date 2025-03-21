Natasha vs Akpabio: Court Takes Action Over Possible Petition to INEC to Recall Kogi Senator
- The Federal High Court in Lokoja has issued an interim injunction preventing INEC from receiving or acting on a petition seeking to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan
- The court barred INEC from processing petitions with alleged fictitious signatures and from conducting a referendum pending further legal proceedings
- The plaintiffs’ legal team hailed the ruling as a win for due process, while political analysts highlighted its significance in ensuring transparency in electoral matters
Lokoja, Kogi state – The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja has issued an interim injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from receiving any petition aimed at initiating a recall process against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.
The ruling, delivered on Thursday, March 20, prevents INEC, its staff, agents, privies, or assigns from accepting or acting upon any petition allegedly containing fictitious signatures from purported members of Kogi Central.
In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Friday, March 21, the court also barred the electoral commission from conducting any referendum based on such petitions pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.
Court Ruling Based on Urgency
According to an order paper made available to journalists on Friday, March 21, the court granted the application following an ex-parte motion for interim injunction.
The motion was supported by an affidavit of extreme urgency, along with other court processes sworn to by Anebe Jacob Ogirima on behalf of himself and four other registered voters from Kogi Central Senatorial District.
The legal team representing the plaintiffs was led by Smart Nwachimere, Esq., from West-Idahosa, SAN & Co.
Legal team reacts
Speaking after the court ruling, Nwachimere described the injunction as a victory for democracy, emphasizing the importance of due process.
“The court’s decision reinforces the principle that any recall process must follow the law and not be based on fraudulent claims. Our clients, as registered voters, have the right to challenge any attempt to manipulate the process,” he said.
Political tensions in Kogi central
The injunction follows rising political tensions in Kogi state, where allegations of attempts to remove Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan have sparked debates over the legitimacy of the recall process.
A political analyst, Dr. Bamidele Ajayi, weighed in on the situation, stating: “This ruling is significant as it prevents a potentially flawed process from proceeding. It also highlights the need for transparency and credibility in electoral matters.”
With the interim injunction in place, INEC is now restricted from taking further action until the Motion on Notice is determined by the court.
The case is expected to set a legal precedent for electoral disputes in Nigeria, particularly concerning the recall of elected officials.
SERAP sues senate president
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.
The suit challenges the legality of her suspension, arguing that it violates her fundamental human rights and the rights of her constituents to political participation.
Source: Legit.ng
