Global site navigation

Local editions

Natasha vs Akpabio: Court Takes Action Over Possible Petition to INEC to Recall Kogi Senator
Nigeria

Natasha vs Akpabio: Court Takes Action Over Possible Petition to INEC to Recall Kogi Senator

by  Ezra Ukanwa 3 min read
  • The Federal High Court in Lokoja has issued an interim injunction preventing INEC from receiving or acting on a petition seeking to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan
  • The court barred INEC from processing petitions with alleged fictitious signatures and from conducting a referendum pending further legal proceedings
  • The plaintiffs’ legal team hailed the ruling as a win for due process, while political analysts highlighted its significance in ensuring transparency in electoral matters

CHECK OUT: You’re One Course Away from Transforming Your Life. Learn Copywriting and Turn Your Passion into Profit

Lokoja, Kogi state – The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja has issued an interim injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from receiving any petition aimed at initiating a recall process against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday, March 20, prevents INEC, its staff, agents, privies, or assigns from accepting or acting upon any petition allegedly containing fictitious signatures from purported members of Kogi Central.

Read also

Not vacated: Group speaks on court order restraining Senate from probing Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The court takes action over a petition to INEC to immediately recall Kogi Senator Natasha in a legal battle against Akpabio.
The court intervenes in a petition to INEC seeking the immediate recall of Kogi Senator Natasha amid a dispute with Akpabio. Photo credit: @Senator_Akpabio/@NatasahAkpoti
Source: Twitter

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Friday, March 21, the court also barred the electoral commission from conducting any referendum based on such petitions pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

Court Ruling Based on Urgency

According to an order paper made available to journalists on Friday, March 21, the court granted the application following an ex-parte motion for interim injunction.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The motion was supported by an affidavit of extreme urgency, along with other court processes sworn to by Anebe Jacob Ogirima on behalf of himself and four other registered voters from Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The legal team representing the plaintiffs was led by Smart Nwachimere, Esq., from West-Idahosa, SAN & Co.

Legal team reacts

Speaking after the court ruling, Nwachimere described the injunction as a victory for democracy, emphasizing the importance of due process.

“The court’s decision reinforces the principle that any recall process must follow the law and not be based on fraudulent claims. Our clients, as registered voters, have the right to challenge any attempt to manipulate the process,” he said.

Read also

Nigeria authorities plotting to arrest Natasha on arrival, group alleges

Political tensions in Kogi central

A legal battle unfolds as the court takes action on a petition to INEC demanding the immediate recall of Kogi Senator Natasha.
The court rules on a petition submitted to INEC calling for the immediate recall of Kogi Senator Natasha in a case involving Akpabio. Photo credit: @NatashaAkpoti
Source: Facebook

The injunction follows rising political tensions in Kogi state, where allegations of attempts to remove Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan have sparked debates over the legitimacy of the recall process.

A political analyst, Dr. Bamidele Ajayi, weighed in on the situation, stating: “This ruling is significant as it prevents a potentially flawed process from proceeding. It also highlights the need for transparency and credibility in electoral matters.”

With the interim injunction in place, INEC is now restricted from taking further action until the Motion on Notice is determined by the court.

The case is expected to set a legal precedent for electoral disputes in Nigeria, particularly concerning the recall of elected officials.

SERAP sues senate president

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Read also

Akpabio: Court gives fresh order on Senate’s disciplinary process against Natasha

The suit challenges the legality of her suspension, arguing that it violates her fundamental human rights and the rights of her constituents to political participation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Hot: