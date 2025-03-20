Action Collective, an advocacy group, has refuted claims that a Federal High Court in Abuja lifted its restraining order preventing the Senate from investigating Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The group said that while the court addressed varying interpretations of Order 4, it upheld key directives preventing the Senate’s Ethics Committee from proceeding with its probe

The case has been adjourned to March 25, with the group urging the public to ignore misinformation and trust in the judicial process

Abuja, FCT - A Nigerian pressure group, Action Collective, has urged the public to disregard speculation suggesting that a Federal High Court in Abuja vacated its earlier order restraining the Senate from investigating Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Goodwill Akpabio.

The group stated that the court, contrary to media reports, clarified that it never lifted the restraining order but instead prioritised the Senate’s motion filed on Monday, March 17.

Reports dismissed as false

The Kogi-based advocacy group issued a statement on Thursday, March 20, in Abuja, insisting that the court’s order remained in effect.

The group dismissed reports suggesting that the Senate Committee on Ethics had been cleared to proceed with its probe, calling them erroneous.

Despite the restraining order, the Senate had gone ahead with its proceedings, leading to Senator Uduaghan’s suspension for six months.

Senate's actions challenged in court

According to the statement, the Senate’s legal team filed an application that was strongly opposed by the plaintiff’s counsel, Michael Numa, SAN. Numa argued that the Senate’s defiance of the court order amounted to contempt, making it ineligible for any further relief from the same court.

After a brief recess, the judge ruled on the matter, clarifying the scope of Order 4, the group added in the statement.

It stated further that the court rejected the Senate’s claim that the restraining order was intended to halt all legislative functions, noting that the National Assembly continued to operate unhindered.

Court reportedly clarifies scope of Order 4

According to Action Collective, the court stated that due to varying interpretations of Order 4, it would set aside its consequential aspects, which were intended only to enforce its primary orders.

However, the court reportedly affirmed that Orders 1, 2, and 3—which include directives preventing the Senate’s Ethics Committee from proceeding with its investigation—remain in effect pending a ruling on the motion for an interlocutory injunction.

Additionally, the court did not reverse its directive for the defendants to show cause within 72 hours or overturn the order to maintain the status quo ante bellum, the group stressed.

Next hearing scheduled for March 25

The matter has been adjourned to Tuesday, March 25, for the hearing of all pending applications, including the substantive dispute.

"We use this medium to assure the general public that justice shall prevail even as we ask the general public to disregard the misinformation in circulation," the Kogi group said in the statement signed by Dr. Onimisi Ibrahim.

