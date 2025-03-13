Senate President Godswill Akpabio has accused Kogi Senate Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of distorting the facts and misrepresenting the senate at the international scene

The Senate president commented while speaking after the senators passed a vote of confidence on him during plenary on Thursday, March 13

Natasha, who was suspended for six months for violating the Senate rules, reported Akpabo and the Senate, alleging that she was sexually harassed

FCT, Abuja - Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has accused Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial district, for misrepresenting the Senate at the international level and distorting facts.

The Kogi senator who was recently suspended by the Senate for violating the Senate standing rules, reported her suspension to the United Nations Inter-Parliamentary Conference in New York on Tuesday, March 12.

Godswill Akpabio has accused Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan of distorting the fact Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Natasha alleged that Akpabio sexually harassed her

ChannelsTV reported that she alleged that the Senate president sexually harassed her, that she was victimised and that Akpabio abused his duties.

After Natasha's claim, Tulia Ackson, the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), assured the United Nations' body would take the necessary steps on the allegations the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has raised against the Nigerian Senate and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The IPU president made the statement in a video seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday morning, March 12. Her reactions followed Natasha's appeal to the parliament and the United Nations (UN) to intervene in her suspension, which she said was unlawful.

But while speaking at the plenary on Thursday, March 13, Akpabio criticised Natasha for attempting to embarrass the Red Chamber with a misleading narrative while making a presentation to the international community.

Natasha's allegation: Akpabio commended Reps member

Akpabio then commended the intervention of the House of Representatives member Kafilat Ogbara, who warned international media that Senator Natasha's narrative was different from what happened during the Senate plenary.

The Senate president said:

“I am aware that she distorted the facts and globalised the matter, embarrassing the Senate by giving a different narrative. I appreciate Hon Kafilat for clarifying to the international media that what was presented was completely different from the reality.”

Godswill Akpabio has accused Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan of misrepresenting the Senate Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Senate condemned Natasha's outburst

Akpabio further explained that Natasha brought the matter before the Senate and did not allow the lawmakers to examine the matter. Rather, she took it to court and went to the international community. He added that such actions would discourage politicians from appointing women into key positions.

The Senate president commented after the senators passed a vote of confidence on him. He urged his colleagues to remain focused on their legislative duties and distance themselves from distractions that could affect their work from the Senate.

See the video of Akpabio's comment:

Four times Natasha violated Senate standing rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was accused of violating the Senate standing rule consistently.

However, she claimed that her refusal of advances from Akpabio was the beginning of her challenges in the assembly.

While many called for a thorough investigation of the allegations, others have called for Senate orders to be respected.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng