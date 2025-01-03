Peter Obi of the Labour Party has visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

The former Governor of Anambra state noted that he was with the two former presidents to wish them a happy new year and discuss national issues with them

Obi then went further to describe the former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a father figure and Jonathan as his elder brother

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as a father figure after meeting the latter in Lagos.

The former governor of Anambra state took to his social media page to disclose his meeting with the former president, adding that he was there to welcome him into the new year and discuss issues of national concerns with him.

Obi said:

"President Obasanjo remains one of the leaders under whom our nation saw tremendous growth. He continues to add his voice of wisdom to solving the many challenges facing us as a nation."

Peter Obi meets Jonathan in Abuja

In another tweet, Obi said he returned to Abuja on the same day to meet at his residence with another former President, Goodluck Jonathan. He also described the former president as an elder brother.

"President Jonathan's patriotic approach to national issues remains admirable. I appreciate his kind advice and guidance, and I wish him and his family a happy and productive year ahead."

Obi meet Babangida, Aliyu

Peter Obi has been meeting with former presidents and other political stakeholders since the beginning of 2025. The ex-presidential candidate recently met with former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.

The Labour Party chieftain also met with the immediate past governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu and sympathised with him on the recent deaths of his mother and younger sister.

Here are his tweets:

